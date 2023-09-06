Switzerland Unveils Scholarships for Students from Pakistan

Swiss Government and HEC introduce ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for 2024-25.

Application deadline is September 30, with details available on the official website.

Scholarships aim to provide educational opportunities for foreign master’s and doctoral students.

Advertisement

The Swiss Government, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has introduced the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the academic year 2024-25.

Scholarships have been announced for various programs, including one-year post-master’s research, three-year post-master’s, PhD, and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) for aspiring candidates, according to sources from the local HEC chapter.

Applicants are required to submit their applications to the Swiss embassy by September 30. Further information can be found on the official website, as per sources from the local HEC.

The primary aim of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to provide educational opportunities to foreign scholars pursuing master’s or doctoral degrees.

Recipients of these scholarships will be chosen under the oversight of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.

In a separate initiative, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced a scholarship program for students from Gilgit-Baltistan, enabling them to study at renowned Pakistani universities and institutions.

Advertisement

As per an HEC official, applications are being accepted from outstanding Gilgit-Baltistan students interested in pursuing undergraduate studies (four/five-year BS programs) at HEC-recognized public sector universities and degree-awarding institutions (DAIs).

These scholarships are available for the academic year 2023-24 and cover all areas of study or disciplines under the project titled, “Undergraduate Scholarship Program for Gilgit-Baltistan Students in Top Pakistani Universities/Institutions (Batch-III).”

Regarding eligibility criteria, the official noted that applicants must hold a domicile or local certificate from Gilgit-Baltistan and have successfully completed their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or its equivalent.

Also Read Indonesian envoy encourages Pakistani students to avail scholarships opportunities He said this while visiting a two-day International Education Summit Tugio said...