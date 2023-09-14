Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan sourced from Jewelers Association.

On 14 September 2023, the Gold rate in Pakistan was recorded at Rs. 219,000 per tola and Rs. 187,757 per 10 gm. It should be noted that the Gold rates for today, which is Thursday, 14th September 2023, are as follows: Rs. 219,000 per tola for 24K Gold, Rs. 172,111 per 10 grams for 22K Gold, Rs. 191,675 per tola for 21K Gold, and Rs. 140,818 per 10 grams for 18K Gold.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 187,757 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 219,000 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 172,111 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 200,750

DATE GOLD 24K PER TOLA GOLD 22K PER 10 GRAM Sep 14, 23 Rs. 219000 Rs. 172111 Sep 13, 23 Rs. 215000 Rs. 168967 Sep 12, 23 Rs. 209400 Rs. 164566 Sep 11, 23 Rs. 211000 Rs. 165824 Sep 10, 23 Rs. 211000 Rs. 165824 Sep 09, 23 Rs. 215100 Rs. 169046 Sep 08, 23 Rs. 216500 Rs. 170146 Sep 07, 23 Rs. 222300 Rs. 203775 Sep 06, 23 Rs. 231800 Rs. 182170 Sep 05, 23 Rs. 237300 Rs. 186493