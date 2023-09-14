Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 12 September 2023
KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Karachi 24-karat per tola is being traded...
On 14 September 2023, the Gold rate in Pakistan was recorded at Rs. 219,000 per tola and Rs. 187,757 per 10 gm. It should be noted that the Gold rates for today, which is Thursday, 14th September 2023, are as follows: Rs. 219,000 per tola for 24K Gold, Rs. 172,111 per 10 grams for 22K Gold, Rs. 191,675 per tola for 21K Gold, and Rs. 140,818 per 10 grams for 18K Gold.
The gold prices in Pakistan are provided by the Sarafa Jewelers Association and are based on the International Gold Market. Additionally, historical rates for the past 10 days are available.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 187,757
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 219,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 172,111
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 200,750
|DATE
|GOLD 24K PER TOLA
|GOLD 22K PER 10 GRAM
|Sep 14, 23
|Rs. 219000
|Rs. 172111
|Sep 13, 23
|Rs. 215000
|Rs. 168967
|Sep 12, 23
|Rs. 209400
|Rs. 164566
|Sep 11, 23
|Rs. 211000
|Rs. 165824
|Sep 10, 23
|Rs. 211000
|Rs. 165824
|Sep 09, 23
|Rs. 215100
|Rs. 169046
|Sep 08, 23
|Rs. 216500
|Rs. 170146
|Sep 07, 23
|Rs. 222300
|Rs. 203775
|Sep 06, 23
|Rs. 231800
|Rs. 182170
|Sep 05, 23
|Rs. 237300
|Rs. 186493
