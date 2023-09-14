Advertisement
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023

  • Gold prices in Pakistan sourced from Jewelers Association.
  • Historical rates for the past 10 days are accessible.
  • Gold rates are determined based on the International Gold Market.
On 14 September 2023, the Gold rate in Pakistan was recorded at Rs. 219,000 per tola and Rs. 187,757 per 10 gm. It should be noted that the Gold rates for today, which is Thursday, 14th September 2023, are as follows: Rs. 219,000 per tola for 24K Gold, Rs. 172,111 per 10 grams for 22K Gold, Rs. 191,675 per tola for 21K Gold, and Rs. 140,818 per 10 grams for 18K Gold.

The gold prices in Pakistan are provided by the Sarafa Jewelers Association and are based on the International Gold Market. Additionally, historical rates for the past 10 days are available.

GOLD PURITYRATE
Gold 24K per 10 GramsRs. 187,757
Gold 24K per TolaRs. 219,000
Gold 22K per 10 GramsRs. 172,111
Gold 22K per TolaRs. 200,750
The Gold Rate in Pakistan for the past 10 days is being presented.

DATEGOLD 24K PER TOLAGOLD 22K PER 10 GRAM
Sep 14, 23Rs. 219000Rs. 172111
Sep 13, 23Rs. 215000Rs. 168967
Sep 12, 23Rs. 209400Rs. 164566
Sep 11, 23Rs. 211000Rs. 165824
Sep 10, 23Rs. 211000Rs. 165824
Sep 09, 23Rs. 215100Rs. 169046
Sep 08, 23Rs. 216500Rs. 170146
Sep 07, 23Rs. 222300Rs. 203775
Sep 06, 23Rs. 231800Rs. 182170
Sep 05, 23Rs. 237300Rs. 186493

