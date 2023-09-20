Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 21 September 2023

On 21 September 2023, the Gold rate in Pakistan was recorded at Rs. 219,500 per tola and Rs. 1188,186 per 10 gm. It should be noted that the Gold rates for today, which is Thursday, 18th September 2023, are as follows: Rs. 219,000 per tola for 24K Gold, Rs. 172,111 per 10 grams for 22K Gold, Rs. 191,675 per tola for 21K Gold, and Rs. 140,818 per 10 grams for 18K Gold.

The gold prices in Pakistan are provided by the Sarafa Jewelers Association and are based on the International Gold Market. Additionally, historical rates for the past 10 days are available.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 188,186 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 219,500 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 172,504 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 201,208