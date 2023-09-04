Top 10 Fuel Efficient Cars in Pakistan 2023

The Toyota Prius, one of Pakistan’s pioneering hybrid cars, is renowned for its luxurious appeal, advanced features, and eye-catching exterior. It operates on both electricity and petrol, offering a dual-power system.

The Toyota Prius is equipped with a robust 1800-cc engine capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. It ranks among Pakistan’s top fuel-efficient cars, boasting a 45-liter fuel tank and delivering an impressive mileage of 20 to 25 kilometers per liter.

Honda Grace

If you desire an appealing sedan that’s also fuel-efficient, Honda offers the Honda Grace. When compared to other sedans like the Honda City and Toyota Corolla, it’s a budget-friendly choice. The interior is roomy, and it boasts a strong 1500cc engine.

The Honda Grace provides an impressive mileage of 20 kilometers per liter, thanks to its 40-liter tank capacity.

Toyota CH-R

The Toyota CHR is a stylish hatchback SUV with a sporty appearance. It comes equipped with numerous advanced features and boasts an 1800-cc engine. This automatic hybrid car provides excellent mileage on both electricity and gasoline. With a 43-liter fuel tank capacity, it delivers a mileage range of 18 to 25 kilometers per liter. Considering the current fuel price hike, it’s a smart, long-term investment.

Toyota Vitz

The Vitz stands as Toyota‘s best-selling car, known for its affordability and fuel efficiency. This hatchback model features a 1500cc engine and a 42-liter fuel tank, offering a mileage of 15 to 18 kilometers per liter.

Honda Vezel

The Honda Vezel is a modern hybrid car with an attractive exterior and comfortable interior, offering top-notch features. It’s equipped with a 1500-cc engine producing 160 horsepower, has a 40-liter fuel tank, and can achieve up to 20 kilometers per liter.

Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is a roomy subcompact hatchback with a potent 1500cc engine. It includes automatic transmission and advanced features such as six airbags, push start, cruise control, traction control, and Hill Start Assist Control. The Honda Fit achieves an impressive fuel efficiency of 17 to 20 kilometers per liter, thanks to its 40-liter fuel tank that can take you up to 350 kilometers on a single tank.

Suzuki Cultus AGS

The Suzuki Cultus is a well-known compact hatchback in Pakistan, ideal for crowded roads. This five-seater car features a 998-cc engine capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. The AGS variant offers added comfort with an automatic transmission. It’s a popular choice due to its excellent fuel efficiency in Pakistan, boasting a 35-liter fuel tank and a mileage of 14 to 18 kilometers per liter.

These are among the top fuel-efficient cars in Pakistan, making them cost-effective choices in the long term for the public.

Speaking of the best fuel-efficient cars, it’s important to note that diesel-engine cars typically offer excellent mileage per liter. However, in Pakistan, the market for diesel-engine cars is not as prevalent as it is in other parts of the world.

