Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Aqua, made by Toyota, is a popular subcompact hybrid car that was introduced in 2011. It was designed as an alternative to the Prius and is currently in its second generation. The Aqua is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, offering 24 KM/L in the city and 20 KM/L on the highway, thanks to its hybrid and gasoline combination. Japan continues to produce this successful hybrid vehicle.
Hybrid Powertrain
The Aqua features a hybrid powertrain that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This synergy provides impressive fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Toyota Aqua is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers approximately 24 kilometers per liter (KM/L) within city limits and around 20 KM/L on the highway, thanks to its hybrid system.
Compact Size
The Aqua’s subcompact size makes it ideal for navigating Pakistan’s busy city streets. Its compact dimensions make parking and maneuvering through traffic hassle-free.
Safety Features
Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Aqua is no exception. It comes with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more, ensuring a secure driving experience.
Reliability
Toyota has a well-established reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Aqua is no different. It offers a dependable driving experience and is known for its longevity with proper maintenance.
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Aqua S
|PKR 5,950,000
|Toyota Aqua G
|PKR 5,700,000
|Toyota Aqua L
|PKR 6,900,000
|Aqua Hybrid Crossover
|N/A on Pakwheels
|Aqua Hybrid G-Sport
|PKR 4,200,000
|Aqua Hybrid X Urban
|PKR 4,800,000
|Toyota Aqua G-LED and Soft Leather
|PKR 5,450,000
|Price
|PKR 45.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|116 hp
|Torque
|120 Nm
|Boot Space
|485 L
|Kerb Weight
|1130 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|20 – 24 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/65/15
