Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
The Aqua, made by Toyota, is a popular subcompact hybrid car that was introduced in 2011. It was designed as an alternative to the Prius and is currently in its second generation. The Aqua is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, offering 24 KM/L in the city and 20 KM/L on the highway, thanks to its hybrid and gasoline combination. Japan continues to produce this successful hybrid vehicle.

Hybrid Powertrain

The Aqua features a hybrid powertrain that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This synergy provides impressive fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Toyota Aqua is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers approximately 24 kilometers per liter (KM/L) within city limits and around 20 KM/L on the highway, thanks to its hybrid system.

Compact Size

The Aqua’s subcompact size makes it ideal for navigating Pakistan’s busy city streets. Its compact dimensions make parking and maneuvering through traffic hassle-free.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Aqua is no exception. It comes with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more, ensuring a secure driving experience.

Reliability

Toyota has a well-established reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Aqua is no different. It offers a dependable driving experience and is known for its longevity with proper maintenance.

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice
Toyota Aqua SPKR 5,950,000
Toyota Aqua GPKR 5,700,000
Toyota Aqua LPKR 6,900,000
Aqua Hybrid CrossoverN/A on Pakwheels
Aqua Hybrid G-SportPKR 4,200,000
Aqua Hybrid X UrbanPKR 4,800,000
Toyota Aqua G-LED and Soft LeatherPKR 5,450,000

Toyota Aqua key specifications

PricePKR 45.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm
Ground Clearance140 mm
Displacement1500 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power116 hp
Torque120 Nm
Boot Space485 L
Kerb Weight1130 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid
Mileage20 – 24 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Seating Capacity5 Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size185/65/15
