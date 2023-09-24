Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September  2023

The automotive world is experiencing a significant shift towards more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, and the Toyota Aqua, a hybrid hatchback, exemplifies this trend. In Pakistan, where fuel economy is a top priority for many drivers, the Aqua has gained popularity for its blend of efficiency, style, and practicality.

Key Specifications

The Toyota Aqua is known for its hybrid powertrain, fuel efficiency, and compact design. Let’s delve into its key specifications:

Hybrid Powertrain

The Aqua is equipped with Toyota‘s Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD) system, which combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This hybrid system allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between electric and gasoline power to optimize fuel efficiency.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Aqua is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers an impressive miles-per-gallon (MPG) rating, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.

Transmission

Most Aqua models come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), providing smooth and efficient power delivery.

Stylish Design

Despite its compact size, the Aqua features a modern and stylish design, including a distinctive front grille and LED headlights.

Interior Comfort

The Aqua offers a comfortable interior with well-padded seats and ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. It is designed for a comfortable and relaxed driving experience.

Information and connectivity

Depending on the trim level, the Aqua may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the Aqua, and it typically includes features such as antilock brakes, stability control, airbags, and a reinforced body structure designed for crash protection.

Reliability

Toyota is renowned for producing reliable vehicles, and the Aqua benefits from this reputation. It is known for its longevity and low maintenance costs.

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Aqua S PKR 5,950,000 Toyota Aqua G PKR 5,700,000 Toyota Aqua L PKR 6,900,000 Aqua Hybrid Crossover N/A on Pakwheels Aqua Hybrid G-Sport PKR 4,200,000 Aqua Hybrid X Urban PKR 4,800,000 Toyota Aqua G-LED and Soft Leather PKR 5,450,000

Toyota Aqua key specifications

Price PKR 45.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Displacement 1500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 116 hp Torque 120 Nm Boot Space 485 L Kerb Weight 1130 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 20 – 24 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Seating Capacity 5 Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 185/65/15

