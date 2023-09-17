Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Aqua, known for its fuel efficiency and compact design, has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive market. As consumers increasingly seek economical and eco-friendly options, this hybrid vehicle has become a popular choice..

Key Features

The Toyota Aqua is celebrated for its hybrid technology and compact dimensions, making it ideal for city commuting. Here are some key specifications that make this hybrid hatchback a standout option in Pakistan:

Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota Aqua features a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This system delivers impressive fuel efficiency and low emissions, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Exterior

The Aqua showcases a sleek and aerodynamic design, with features like LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, and modern styling cues.

Interior:

Despite its compact size, the Aqua offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with quality materials. It can comfortably seat up to five passengers.

Transmission:

The Aqua comes with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) for seamless gear shifting and a smooth driving experience.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Depending on the variant, the Aqua may feature a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for hands-free calling and music streaming.

Environmental Credentials

Given its hybrid technology, the Aqua is environmentally friendly, producing lower emissions and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the Aqua, with features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control, and multiple airbags for occupant protection.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the Aqua’s main attractions is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It can achieve remarkable mileage, which is especially appreciated in a country where fuel costs can be a significant expense.

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Aqua S PKR 5,950,000 Toyota Aqua G PKR 5,700,000 Toyota Aqua L PKR 6,900,000 Aqua Hybrid Crossover N/A on Pakwheels Aqua Hybrid G-Sport PKR 4,200,000 Aqua Hybrid X Urban PKR 4,800,000 Toyota Aqua G-LED and Soft Leather PKR 5,450,000

Toyota Aqua key specifications

Price PKR 45.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Displacement 1500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 116 hp Torque 120 Nm Boot Space 485 L Kerb Weight 1130 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 20 – 24 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Seating Capacity 5 Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 185/65/15

