Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Aqua, known for its fuel efficiency and compact design, has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive market. As consumers increasingly seek economical and eco-friendly options, this hybrid vehicle has become a popular choice..
The Toyota Aqua is celebrated for its hybrid technology and compact dimensions, making it ideal for city commuting. Here are some key specifications that make this hybrid hatchback a standout option in Pakistan:
Hybrid Powertrain
The Toyota Aqua features a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This system delivers impressive fuel efficiency and low emissions, making it an eco-friendly choice.
Exterior
The Aqua showcases a sleek and aerodynamic design, with features like LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, and modern styling cues.
Interior:
Despite its compact size, the Aqua offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with quality materials. It can comfortably seat up to five passengers.
Transmission:
The Aqua comes with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) for seamless gear shifting and a smooth driving experience.
Infotainment and Connectivity
Depending on the variant, the Aqua may feature a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for hands-free calling and music streaming.
Environmental Credentials
Given its hybrid technology, the Aqua is environmentally friendly, producing lower emissions and reducing the overall carbon footprint.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority in the Aqua, with features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control, and multiple airbags for occupant protection.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the Aqua’s main attractions is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It can achieve remarkable mileage, which is especially appreciated in a country where fuel costs can be a significant expense.
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Aqua S
|PKR 5,950,000
|Toyota Aqua G
|PKR 5,700,000
|Toyota Aqua L
|PKR 6,900,000
|Aqua Hybrid Crossover
|N/A on Pakwheels
|Aqua Hybrid G-Sport
|PKR 4,200,000
|Aqua Hybrid X Urban
|PKR 4,800,000
|Toyota Aqua G-LED and Soft Leather
|PKR 5,450,000
|Price
|PKR 45.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|116 hp
|Torque
|120 Nm
|Boot Space
|485 L
|Kerb Weight
|1130 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|20 – 24 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/65/15
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
