Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Nightshade Edition Revealed

Toyota has exclusively unveiled the Nightshade Special Edition for the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid series.

Based on the SE grade, it features blacked-out badges, handles, mirrors, and a rear spoiler, with stylish paint choices.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 enhances safety with advanced features and improved detection capabilities.

Toyota has enhanced the appearance of its 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid series by introducing the Nightshade Special Edition. This unique edition is available exclusively for the Corolla Cross Hybrid and is built upon the SE grade, introducing a distinctive element to this already well-equipped SUV.

The Nightshade Edition of the Corolla Cross boasts eye-catching 18-inch glossy black sport alloy wheels, a stylish interior adorned with black and red fabric trim, accented by red stitching, and sleek black-highlighted headlights and taillights. These elements combine to introduce a refined and unique sense of style to the Corolla Cross.

Building upon the SE grade as its base, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade edition includes blacked-out badges, black exterior door handles, mirrors, and a seamlessly integrated rear lip spoiler. To complete its exterior look, you can choose from three elegant paint options: a sleek Jet Black, Barcelona Red with a Jet Black Roof, or Celestite Gray with a Jet Black Roof.

This model comes equipped with convenient features for an active lifestyle, including a roof rack for additional storage, wireless charging capabilities, a frameless HomeLink rearview mirror, and standard carpet floor mats.

In the 2024 model year lineup, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition joins the existing S, SE, and XSE grades, offering a variety of choices for drivers to align with their budget and style preferences. Additionally, for 202

High-Performance Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System

The Corolla Cross Hybrid, featuring Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (e-AWD) exclusively, takes advantage of the sturdy TNGA-C platform to deliver impressive performance, a smooth ride, and generous interior space. Its standout feature is its remarkable cargo capacity, making it a perfect choice for a wide range of adventures.

Under the hood, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is powered by the Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System coupled with the e-AWD system, providing a dynamic combination of power and fuel efficiency. Boasting a total system horsepower of 196 and a swift 0-60 acceleration time of 8.0 seconds, the Corolla Cross Hybrid delivers an exciting driving experience while maintaining an estimated impressive 42 combined miles per gallon for all trim levels. The electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT) further enhances its fuel efficiency.

This sporty model combines an inviting exterior design with an elevated driving position made possible by the TNGA-C platform. It’s a versatile SUV, providing 21.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space with the rear seats in their upright position, a towing capacity of 1,500 pounds, and 8 inches of ground clearance. The sport-tuned double-wishbone multi-link rear suspension ensures a capable yet comfortable ride, featuring components such as coil springs, trailing arms, a stabilizer bar, and hydraulic shock absorbers.

Distinctive Choices Across the Grades

The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid comes in three versions: S, SE, and XSE, each with distinct features that differentiate them from the non-hybrid models. The S and SE trims include 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights and taillights, and smart key access as standard features. The XSE trim offers additional options such as two-toned paint choices and 18-inch alloy wheels.

In the SE trim, you’ll find features like privacy glass, roof rails, and paddle shifters, along with the standard inclusion of a blind spot monitor (BSM) and rear cross traffic alert (RCTA). Stepping up to the XSE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid takes on a sportier edge with standard 18-inch alloy wheels, premium LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights. Inside, you’ll enjoy SofTex®-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of exterior color options, the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE and XSE grades provide a choice of four two-tone combinations as well as several single-tone options, allowing you to select the one that best matches your preferences.

Cutting-Edge Toyota Audio Multimedia System

All the 2024 Corolla Cross grades come equipped with the Toyota Audio Multimedia System as a standard feature. This system includes Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, along with USB-C charge ports to ensure your devices are always ready to go. Developed by Toyota’s Connected Technologies team, this system offers advanced connectivity and convenient features, including over-the-air (OTA) updates. Users can effortlessly interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice controls.

Destination Assist is available to provide 24/7 live agent assistance for navigation purposes. The Corolla Cross enhances connectivity with dual Bluetooth® phone pairing, a Wi-Fi Connect subscription for 4G connectivity, and integrated streaming, allowing you to link your Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Enhanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Alongside the sturdy TNGA-C platform, all 2024 Corolla Cross variants are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes advanced safety features with enhanced detection capabilities. Notably, the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection can now identify motorcyclists under specific conditions. Additionally, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist provide improved lane-keeping support.

To boost confidence during long-distance drives, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is included. Automatic high beams and road sign assistance are incorporated to enhance visibility and awareness. Furthermore, the Corolla Cross comes with standard safety features such as Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Toyota‘s Rear Seat Reminder, ensuring comprehensive safety.

