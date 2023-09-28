Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Grande new price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Corolla has been a household name in Pakistan for decades, known for its reliability, comfort, and enduring performance. Continuing its legacy, Toyota has introduced the Corolla Grande, a flagship variant that aims to offer a touch of luxury along with the brand’s renowned dependability.

With its blend of elegance and power, the Corolla Grande caters to those who seek a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality.

The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts a refined and elegant design that captures attention on the road. Its sleek and aerodynamic profile not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and handling.

The LED headlights, stylish alloy wheels, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication to the exterior.

Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
PKR 7,759,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
PKR 7,799,000
Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 key specifications

Price61.7 – 78.0 lacs
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4620 x 1775 x 1475 mm
Ground Clearance0 – 175 mm
Displacement1298 – 1800 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power84 – 138 hp
Torque121 – 173 Nm
Boot Space470 L
Kerb Weight0 – 1320 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage8 – 16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity55 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 240 KM/H
Tyre Size195/65/R15

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Nightshade Edition Revealed
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Nightshade Edition Revealed

Toyota has exclusively unveiled the Nightshade Special Edition for the 2024 Corolla...

