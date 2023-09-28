Toyota Corolla Grande new price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Nightshade Edition Revealed
Toyota has exclusively unveiled the Nightshade Special Edition for the 2024 Corolla...
The Toyota Corolla has been a household name in Pakistan for decades, known for its reliability, comfort, and enduring performance. Continuing its legacy, Toyota has introduced the Corolla Grande, a flagship variant that aims to offer a touch of luxury along with the brand’s renowned dependability.
With its blend of elegance and power, the Corolla Grande caters to those who seek a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality.
The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts a refined and elegant design that captures attention on the road. Its sleek and aerodynamic profile not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and handling.
The LED headlights, stylish alloy wheels, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication to the exterior.
|Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
PKR 7,759,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
PKR 7,799,000
|Price
|61.7 – 78.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4620 x 1775 x 1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|0 – 175 mm
|Displacement
|1298 – 1800 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|84 – 138 hp
|Torque
|121 – 173 Nm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Kerb Weight
|0 – 1320 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|8 – 16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 240 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|195/65/R15
