Toyota Corolla Grande price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Corolla Grande

The Toyota Corolla has been a household name in Pakistan for decades, known for its reliability, comfort, and enduring performance. Continuing its legacy, Toyota has introduced the Corolla Grande, a flagship variant that aims to offer a touch of luxury along with the brand’s renowned dependability.

With its blend of elegance and power, the Corolla Grande caters to those who seek a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality.

Elegant Design

The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts a refined and elegant design that captures attention on the road. Its sleek and aerodynamic profile not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and handling.

The LED headlights, stylish alloy wheels, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication to the exterior.

Luxurious Interior

Step inside the Corolla Grande, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and well-appointed interior. Premium-quality materials, comfortable seating, and advanced features create an ambience of luxury and comfort.

The infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display and smartphone connectivity, keeps you connected and entertained on the go.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla Grande offers a range of powerful engine options. Whether you opt for the efficient 1.8-litre engine or the more dynamic 1.6-litre variant, you can expect a responsive and smooth driving experience.

The advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride on various terrains, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys.

Advanced Safety Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Corolla Grande is no exception. Equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a rearview camera, the Corolla Grande provides peace of mind to both the driver and passengers.

Also Read

Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan
Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan

The automobile industry in Pakistan has been experiencing a shift towards éco-friendly...

Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
PKR 7,759,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
PKR 7,799,000

Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 key specifications

Price61.7 – 78.0 lacs
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4620 x 1775 x 1475 mm
Ground Clearance0 – 175 mm
Displacement1298 – 1800 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power84 – 138 hp
Torque121 – 173 Nm
Boot Space470 L
Kerb Weight0 – 1320 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage8 – 16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity55 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 240 KM/H
Tyre Size195/65/R15
