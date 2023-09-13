Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Toyota Corolla is a name synonymous with reliability, performance, and value. For decades, it has been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts and families alike. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine Options

The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically comes with two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. These engines are known for their fuel efficiency and reliability. The 1.8-liter variant offers more power and is preferred by those looking for a bit more performance.

Transmission

Most Corolla variants in Pakistan are equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient gear shifting. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over their driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Corolla is no exception. It comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance occupant protection.

Exterior Design

The Corolla’s exterior design is known for its sleek and modern appearance. It combines style with functionality, featuring aerodynamic elements that improve fuel efficiency and overall performance.

Interior Comfort

The Corolla boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials and a user-friendly dashboard layout. Features such as power windows, a multimedia infotainment system, and comfortable seating make it a pleasant place to spend time on the road.

Reliability

Toyota has a well-deserved reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Corolla is a testament to that. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the challenges of Pakistani roads and the climate.

Fuel Efficiency

The Corolla has a reputation for being fuel-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Its fuel efficiency is a key selling point, given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla X Altis MT 1.6 —- PKR 6,182,000

Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.6 —- PKR 6,782,000

Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.8 —- PKR 7,132,000

Toyota Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Beige Interior) —- PKR 7,772,000

Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.6 Special Edition —- PKR 7,442,000

Toyota Corolla 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4620 mm Kerb Weight 1275 KG Overall Width 1775 mm Boot Space 470 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1600 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 120 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 154 Nm at 5200 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 6: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc

Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheel Caps Tyre Size 195/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”