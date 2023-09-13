Advertisement
Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Toyota Corolla is a name synonymous with reliability, performance, and value. For decades, it has been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts and families alike. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine Options

The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically comes with two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. These engines are known for their fuel efficiency and reliability. The 1.8-liter variant offers more power and is preferred by those looking for a bit more performance.

Transmission

Most Corolla variants in Pakistan are equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient gear shifting. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over their driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Corolla is no exception. It comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance occupant protection.

Exterior Design

The Corolla’s exterior design is known for its sleek and modern appearance. It combines style with functionality, featuring aerodynamic elements that improve fuel efficiency and overall performance.

Interior Comfort

The Corolla boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials and a user-friendly dashboard layout. Features such as power windows, a multimedia infotainment system, and comfortable seating make it a pleasant place to spend time on the road.

Reliability

Toyota has a well-deserved reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Corolla is a testament to that. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the challenges of Pakistani roads and the climate.

Fuel Efficiency

The Corolla has a reputation for being fuel-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Its fuel efficiency is a key selling point, given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

  • Toyota Corolla X Altis MT 1.6 —- PKR 6,182,000
  • Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.6 —- PKR 6,782,000
  • Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.8 —- PKR 7,132,000
  • Toyota Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Beige Interior) —- PKR 7,772,000
  • Toyota Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Black Interior) —- PKR 7,812,000
  • Toyota Corolla X Altis CVT 1.6 Special Edition —- PKR 7,442,000

Toyota Corolla 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4620 mm
Kerb Weight1275 KG
Overall Width1775 mm
Boot Space470 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1600 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power120 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque154 Nm at 5200 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheel Caps
Tyre Size195/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity55 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

