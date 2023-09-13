Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Toyota Corolla is a name synonymous with reliability, performance, and value. For decades, it has been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts and families alike. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.
Engine Options
The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically comes with two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. These engines are known for their fuel efficiency and reliability. The 1.8-liter variant offers more power and is preferred by those looking for a bit more performance.
Transmission
Most Corolla variants in Pakistan are equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient gear shifting. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over their driving experience.
Safety Features
Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Corolla is no exception. It comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance occupant protection.
Exterior Design
The Corolla’s exterior design is known for its sleek and modern appearance. It combines style with functionality, featuring aerodynamic elements that improve fuel efficiency and overall performance.
Interior Comfort
The Corolla boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials and a user-friendly dashboard layout. Features such as power windows, a multimedia infotainment system, and comfortable seating make it a pleasant place to spend time on the road.
Reliability
Toyota has a well-deserved reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Corolla is a testament to that. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the challenges of Pakistani roads and the climate.
Fuel Efficiency
The Corolla has a reputation for being fuel-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Its fuel efficiency is a key selling point, given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan.
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 KG
|Overall Width
|1775 mm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1600 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|120 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|154 Nm at 5200 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|195/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
