Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Toyota Corolla, often hailed as the “people’s car,” has been a cornerstone of the automotive landscape in Pakistan for decades. Known for its reliability, affordability, and widespread popularity, the Corolla remains a top choice for many Pakistani car buyers.

Key Specifications:

The Toyota Corolla is celebrated for its practicality, comfort, and dependability. Below are some key specifications and features to consider:

Engine Options

The Corolla typically offers a range of engine options in Pakistan, including:

1.3L Petrol Engine: This engine is known for its fuel efficiency, making it a suitable choice for city driving.

1.6L Petrol Engine: Offering a good balance between performance and fuel economy, the 1.6L engine provides a satisfying driving experience.

Transmission

The Corolla is typically equipped with a 5-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT option provides smooth and efficient gear changes, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Interior Comfort

The Corolla’s interior is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Depending on the variant, you can expect features such as fabric or leather seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, automatic climate control, and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Corolla is equipped with various safety features, which may include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), vehicle stability control (VSC), and a rearview camera.

Fuel Efficiency

The Corolla is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Seating Capacity

Most Corolla models in Pakistan can comfortably seat five passengers. The interior layout provides a good balance of space for passengers and cargo.

Reliability

One of the key reasons for the Corolla’s enduring popularity is its reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs. It’s a car that is built to last.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 PKR 6,169,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i PKR 6,769,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 PKR 7,119,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition PKR 7,429,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior Advertisement PKR 7,759,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,799,000

