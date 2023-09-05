Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

When it comes to SUVs, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing vehicles that combine rugged performance with luxurious comfort. One of its flagship models, the Toyota Fortuner, has consistently stood out in the Pakistani market. In this article, we will explore the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

A Refined Exterior

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a striking exterior design that blends elegance with strength. Its robust presence on the road is complemented by well-crafted details, making it a head-turner wherever it goes. Whether you’re driving through the city or venturing off the beaten path, the Fortuner’s design exudes confidence and style.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner offers a range of powerful engine options to suit various driving preferences. With both petrol and diesel variants available, you can choose the engine that aligns with your needs for performance and fuel efficiency. The Fortuner’s engines are designed to provide robust power and torque, making it capable of handling both urban commutes and off-road adventures.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the Fortuner’s spacious cabin, you’ll find a blend of comfort and technology. The interior is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who enjoy group travel. The advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display offers convenience and entertainment on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. From advanced airbag systems to stability control and anti-lock brakes, the Fortuner is equipped to provide a secure driving experience for you and your passengers.

Also Read Mercedes next-gen EV offers 400 km range in just 15-minute of charge Mercedes-Benz unveils the electric Mercedes CLA sedan, offering great mileage. The CLA...

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G Advertisement PKR 15,809,000 Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 18,099,000 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 PKR 19,079,000 Toyota Fortuner Legender Advertisement PKR 20,129,000 Toyota Fortuner GR-S Advertisement

PKR 21,089,000

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key features

Dimensions

Advertisement

Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.