Edition: English
Edition: English

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

When it comes to SUVs, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing vehicles that combine rugged performance with luxurious comfort. One of its flagship models, the Toyota Fortuner, has consistently stood out in the Pakistani market. In this article, we will explore the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

A Refined Exterior

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a striking exterior design that blends elegance with strength. Its robust presence on the road is complemented by well-crafted details, making it a head-turner wherever it goes. Whether you’re driving through the city or venturing off the beaten path, the Fortuner’s design exudes confidence and style.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner offers a range of powerful engine options to suit various driving preferences. With both petrol and diesel variants available, you can choose the engine that aligns with your needs for performance and fuel efficiency. The Fortuner’s engines are designed to provide robust power and torque, making it capable of handling both urban commutes and off-road adventures.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the Fortuner’s spacious cabin, you’ll find a blend of comfort and technology. The interior is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who enjoy group travel. The advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display offers convenience and entertainment on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. From advanced airbag systems to stability control and anti-lock brakes, the Fortuner is equipped to provide a secure driving experience for you and your passengers.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 18,099,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4

PKR 19,079,000

Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 20,129,000
Toyota Fortuner GR-S

PKR 21,089,000

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key features

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L
