Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

When it comes to SUVs, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing vehicles that combine rugged performance with luxurious comfort. One of its flagship models, the Toyota Fortuner, has consistently stood out in the Pakistani market. In this article, we will explore the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.
A Refined Exterior
The Toyota Fortuner boasts a striking exterior design that blends elegance with strength. Its robust presence on the road is complemented by well-crafted details, making it a head-turner wherever it goes. Whether you’re driving through the city or venturing off the beaten path, the Fortuner’s design exudes confidence and style.
Powerful Performance
Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner offers a range of powerful engine options to suit various driving preferences. With both petrol and diesel variants available, you can choose the engine that aligns with your needs for performance and fuel efficiency. The Fortuner’s engines are designed to provide robust power and torque, making it capable of handling both urban commutes and off-road adventures.
Interior Comfort and Technology
Inside the Fortuner’s spacious cabin, you’ll find a blend of comfort and technology. The interior is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who enjoy group travel. The advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display offers convenience and entertainment on the road.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. From advanced airbag systems to stability control and anti-lock brakes, the Fortuner is equipped to provide a secure driving experience for you and your passengers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 18,099,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 19,079,000
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 20,129,000
|Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 21,089,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
