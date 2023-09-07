Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The Toyota Fortuner, a robust and versatile SUV, has made its mark on the Pakistani automotive landscape. Known for its off-road capabilities, spacious interior, and advanced features, it has garnered a substantial following among SUV enthusiasts.
Features
The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its powerful performance and extensive features. Here are some of the key specifications that make it a prominent choice among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan:
Engine and Performance
The Toyota Fortuner is equipped with a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. The engine sizes typically range from 2.7 to 2.8 liters, providing ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures. It offers smooth acceleration and robust performance, making it suitable for various terrains.
Interior and Comfort
The interior of the Fortuner is designed with a focus on comfort and spaciousness. Depending on the variant, it can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal family SUV. High-quality materials and features such as leather seats, touchscreen infotainment systems, and climate control enhance the driving experience.
Off-Roading Capabilities
The Toyota Fortuner is known for its off-road prowess, with features such as four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options. It can handle challenging terrain and weather conditions, making it suitable for adventurous journeys.
Safety Features
Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner comes equipped with essential safety features. These include multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and more.
Reliability
Toyota has a well-established reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Fortuner is no exception. Routine maintenance and servicing are readily available through the extensive Toyota service network in Pakistan.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 18,099,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 19,079,000
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 20,129,000
|Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 21,089,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
Engine/ Morot
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
