Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Toyota Fortuner has long been a favorite among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, known for its rugged design, impressive performance, and reliability. If you’re considering purchasing one of these versatile vehicles, it’s essential to have all the information you need about the Toyota Fortuner’s price and key specifications in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into these details to help you make an informed decision.

Key Specifications:

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust build quality, powerful engine options, and an array of features. Below are some key specifications you should consider:

Transmission

The Fortuner is usually equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This transmission provides smooth gear shifts and enhances the overall driving experience.

Advertisement

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability

One of the Fortuner’s standout features is its 4WD capability, which allows you to tackle challenging terrain with ease. Whether you’re heading off-road or navigating through rough weather conditions, the Fortuner’s 4WD system ensures stability and control.

Interior and Comfort

The Fortuner’s interior is designed with a focus on comfort and convenience. Depending on the variant, you can expect features such as leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner is no exception. It often comes equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC).

Advertisement

Also Read

Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023
Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years,...

Seating Capacity

The Fortuner typically accommodates seven passengers with three rows of seating, making it an excellent choice for families or those who need extra seating capacity.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
Advertisement
PKR 1.91 crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Advertisement

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story