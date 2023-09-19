Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, known for its rugged build, reliable performance, and spacious interior. In this article, we’ll explore the Toyota Fortuner’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine Options: The Toyota Fortuner typically offers a choice of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The engine specifications may vary between different trim levels. It’s essential to review the specific model’s specifications for detailed engine information.

Transmission: The Fortuner comes equipped with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility to cater to different driving preferences.

Interior Comfort and Space: Inside the Fortuner, you’ll find a well-designed and spacious cabin. It often features premium materials, comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, and ample cargo space, making it suitable for family trips and outdoor adventures.

Infotainment System: The Fortuner typically offers an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, auxiliary inputs, and smartphone integration for a seamless multimedia experience.

Exterior Design: The Fortuner boasts a robust and stylish exterior design. It features a bold front grille, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and alloy wheels, giving it a commanding presence on the road.

Off-Roading Capability: The Fortuner is designed to handle off-road adventures with ease. It often comes with features like four-wheel drive (4WD) and a rugged suspension system for tackling challenging terrain.

Fuel Efficiency: Toyota aims to strike a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The Fortuner is designed to provide a decent fuel economy for both city and highway driving.

Safety Features: Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Fortuner is equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill-start assist control (HAC), among others.

Warranty: Toyota typically offers a comprehensive warranty package for its vehicles, providing peace of mind to buyers. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G PKR 1.58 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 1.81 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Advertisement PKR 1.91 crore Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 2.01 crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Advertisement Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering Advertisement Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Advertisement Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres Advertisement Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

