Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, known for its rugged build, reliable performance, and spacious interior. In this article, we’ll explore the Toyota Fortuner’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine Options: The Toyota Fortuner typically offers a choice of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The engine specifications may vary between different trim levels. It’s essential to review the specific model’s specifications for detailed engine information.

Transmission: The Fortuner comes equipped with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility to cater to different driving preferences.

Interior Comfort and Space: Inside the Fortuner, you’ll find a well-designed and spacious cabin. It often features premium materials, comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, and ample cargo space, making it suitable for family trips and outdoor adventures.

Infotainment System: The Fortuner typically offers an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, auxiliary inputs, and smartphone integration for a seamless multimedia experience.

Exterior Design: The Fortuner boasts a robust and stylish exterior design. It features a bold front grille, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and alloy wheels, giving it a commanding presence on the road.

Off-Roading Capability: The Fortuner is designed to handle off-road adventures with ease. It often comes with features like four-wheel drive (4WD) and a rugged suspension system for tackling challenging terrain.

Fuel Efficiency: Toyota aims to strike a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The Fortuner is designed to provide a decent fuel economy for both city and highway driving.

Safety Features: Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Fortuner is equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill-start assist control (HAC), among others.

Warranty: Toyota typically offers a comprehensive warranty package for its vehicles, providing peace of mind to buyers. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

