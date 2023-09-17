Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Fortuner is a name that resonates with adventure, power, and ruggedness. In the Pakistani automotive market, this SUV has earned a reputation for its off-road capabilities, spacious interiors, and Toyota’s trademark reliability. In this article, we’ll delve into the price range and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

Key Features

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust performance and impressive array of features. Here are some of the key specifications that make this SUV stand out in the Pakistani market:

Engine Options

Advertisement

The Toyota Fortuner offers two engine options:

The 2.7-liter petrol engine generates approximately 164 horsepower.

The 2.8-liter diesel engine delivers around 174 horsepower and a healthy amount of torque, making it ideal for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Exterior

The Fortuner boasts a rugged and muscular design with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and alloy wheels that vary depending on the trim level.

Interior

Advertisement

Inside the Fortuner, you’ll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system.

Transmission

The Fortuner comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient gear shifting.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Depending on the variant, the Fortuner offers a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration

Safety Features

Advertisement

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner, equipping it with features such as multiple airbags, vehicle stability control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

Off-Road Capabilities

The Fortuner’s four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, along with features like downhill assist control (DAC) and active traction control (A-TRC), makes it an excellent choice for off-roading enthusiasts..

Also Read Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan's automotive market...

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G Advertisement PKR 1.58 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 1.81 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 PKR 1.91 crore Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 2.01 crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Dimensions Advertisement Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic power steering Suspension and brakes

Advertisement

Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Advertisement

Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”