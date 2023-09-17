Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan's automotive market...
The Toyota Fortuner is a name that resonates with adventure, power, and ruggedness. In the Pakistani automotive market, this SUV has earned a reputation for its off-road capabilities, spacious interiors, and Toyota’s trademark reliability. In this article, we’ll delve into the price range and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.
The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust performance and impressive array of features. Here are some of the key specifications that make this SUV stand out in the Pakistani market:
Engine Options
The Toyota Fortuner offers two engine options:
The 2.7-liter petrol engine generates approximately 164 horsepower.
The 2.8-liter diesel engine delivers around 174 horsepower and a healthy amount of torque, making it ideal for both on-road and off-road adventures.
Exterior
The Fortuner boasts a rugged and muscular design with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and alloy wheels that vary depending on the trim level.
Interior
Inside the Fortuner, you’ll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system.
Transmission
The Fortuner comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient gear shifting.
Infotainment and Connectivity
Depending on the variant, the Fortuner offers a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
Safety Features
Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner, equipping it with features such as multiple airbags, vehicle stability control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).
Off-Road Capabilities
The Fortuner’s four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, along with features like downhill assist control (DAC) and active traction control (A-TRC), makes it an excellent choice for off-roading enthusiasts..
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
Advertisement
PKR 1.58 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
|Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic power steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.