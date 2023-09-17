Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Fortuner is a name that resonates with adventure, power, and ruggedness. In the Pakistani automotive market, this SUV has earned a reputation for its off-road capabilities, spacious interiors, and Toyota’s trademark reliability. In this article, we’ll delve into the price range and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan.

Key Features

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust performance and impressive array of features. Here are some of the key specifications that make this SUV stand out in the Pakistani market:

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan - September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Engine Options

The Toyota Fortuner offers two engine options:

The 2.7-liter petrol engine generates approximately 164 horsepower.

The 2.8-liter diesel engine delivers around 174 horsepower and a healthy amount of torque, making it ideal for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Exterior

The Fortuner boasts a rugged and muscular design with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and alloy wheels that vary depending on the trim level.

Interior

Inside the Fortuner, you’ll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system.

Transmission

The Fortuner comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient gear shifting.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Depending on the variant, the Fortuner offers a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration

Safety Features

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner, equipping it with features such as multiple airbags, vehicle stability control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

Off-Road Capabilities

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan - September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Fortuner’s four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, along with features like downhill assist control (DAC) and active traction control (A-TRC), makes it an excellent choice for off-roading enthusiasts..

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

