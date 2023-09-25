Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Toyota Fortuner, a robust and versatile SUV, has made its mark on the Pakistani automotive landscape. Known for its off-road capabilities, spacious interior, and advanced features, it has garnered a substantial following among SUV enthusiasts.

Features

The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its powerful performance and extensive features. Here are some of the key specifications that make it a prominent choice among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan:

Engine and Performance

The Toyota Fortuner is equipped with a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. The engine sizes typically range from 2.7 to 2.8 liters, providing ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures. It offers smooth acceleration and robust performance, making it suitable for various terrains.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the Fortuner is designed with a focus on comfort and spaciousness. Depending on the variant, it can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal family SUV. High-quality materials and features such as leather seats, touchscreen infotainment systems, and climate control enhance the driving experience.

Off-Roading Capabilities

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its off-road prowess, with features such as four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options. It can handle challenging terrain and weather conditions, making it suitable for adventurous journeys.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner comes equipped with essential safety features. These include multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and more.

Reliability

Toyota has a well-established reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Fortuner is no exception. Routine maintenance and servicing are readily available through the extensive Toyota service network in Pakistan.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 18,099,000
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4

 

PKR 19,079,000
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 20,129,000
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 21,089,000
Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm

Engine/ Morot

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering

 

Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic power steering

Suspension and Brakes

Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy

 

Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L

 

Also Read

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September  2023
Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September  2023

The automotive world is experiencing a significant shift towards more fuel-efficient and...

