Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser, renowned for its ruggedness and luxurious features, has been a symbol of prestige and power in Pakistan’s automotive landscape. In this article, we’ll delve into the latest price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan as of September 2023, providing prospective buyers with essential information for their purchasing decisions.
Engine: The Toyota Land Cruiser is usually equipped with a powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine, providing robust performance and ample torque for both on-road and off-road adventures. This engine is mated to an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery.
Transmission
The Land Cruiser typically features an automatic transmission with multiple gears, ensuring seamless acceleration and fuel efficiency.
Interior Comfort and Space
Inside the Land Cruiser, you’ll discover a spacious and luxurious cabin. High-quality materials, comfortable leather seats, and advanced features such as a premium infotainment system contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Seating configurations can accommodate up to eight passengers in some variants.
Exterior Design
The Land Cruiser exudes a commanding presence with its bold and muscular exterior design. It often features LED headlights, a distinctive grille, alloy wheels, and an imposing silhouette.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority in the Land Cruiser, and it is equipped with an array of advanced safety features. These often include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.
Infotainment System
The Land Cruiser typically offers a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear-seat entertainment systems are also available in some variants.
Off-Roading Capability
Renowned for its off-road prowess, the Land Cruiser is equipped with four-wheel drive (4WD) and advanced off-road technologies, making it capable of tackling rugged terrain with ease.
Fuel Efficiency
Despite its size and power, the Land Cruiser is engineered to provide decent fuel economy for highway and city driving.
Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan is Rs 15.64 Crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4985 mm
|Kerb Weight
|3230 KG
|Overall Width
|1980 mm
|Boot Space
|1131 L
|Overall Height
|1905 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2850 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|240 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Twin-Turbo
|Displacement
|3445 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|6
|Drive Train
|4×4
|Cylinder Configuration
|V
|Horse Power
|409 HP at 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.4:1
|Torque
|650 Nm at 2000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multiport fuel injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|10: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/55/R20
|Wheel Size
|20 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|20 in
|Mileage City
|5 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|110 L
|Mileage Highway
|8 KM/L
