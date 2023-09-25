Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser, renowned for its ruggedness and luxurious features, has been a symbol of prestige and power in Pakistan’s automotive landscape. In this article, we’ll delve into the latest price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan as of September 2023, providing prospective buyers with essential information for their purchasing decisions.

Key Features

Engine: The Toyota Land Cruiser is usually equipped with a powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine, providing robust performance and ample torque for both on-road and off-road adventures. This engine is mated to an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery.

Transmission

The Land Cruiser typically features an automatic transmission with multiple gears, ensuring seamless acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Land Cruiser, you’ll discover a spacious and luxurious cabin. High-quality materials, comfortable leather seats, and advanced features such as a premium infotainment system contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Seating configurations can accommodate up to eight passengers in some variants.

Exterior Design

The Land Cruiser exudes a commanding presence with its bold and muscular exterior design. It often features LED headlights, a distinctive grille, alloy wheels, and an imposing silhouette.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Land Cruiser, and it is equipped with an array of advanced safety features. These often include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

Infotainment System

The Land Cruiser typically offers a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear-seat entertainment systems are also available in some variants.

Off-Roading Capability

Renowned for its off-road prowess, the Land Cruiser is equipped with four-wheel drive (4WD) and advanced off-road technologies, making it capable of tackling rugged terrain with ease.

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its size and power, the Land Cruiser is engineered to provide decent fuel economy for highway and city driving.

Toyota LandCruiser 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan is Rs 15.64 Crore

Toyota LandCruiser 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4985 mm Kerb Weight 3230 KG Overall Width 1980 mm Boot Space 1131 L Overall Height 1905 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2850 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 240 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Twin-Turbo Displacement 3445 cc No. of Cylinders 6 Drive Train 4×4 Cylinder Configuration V Horse Power 409 HP at 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.4:1 Torque 650 Nm at 2000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multiport fuel injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 10: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.3m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/55/R20 Wheel Size 20 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 20 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 5 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 110 L Mileage Highway 8 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”