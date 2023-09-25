Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement

The Toyota Land Cruiser, renowned for its ruggedness and luxurious features, has been a symbol of prestige and power in Pakistan’s automotive landscape. In this article, we’ll delve into the latest price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan as of September 2023, providing prospective buyers with essential information for their purchasing decisions.

Key Features

Engine: The Toyota Land Cruiser is usually equipped with a powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine, providing robust performance and ample torque for both on-road and off-road adventures. This engine is mated to an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery.

Transmission

The Land Cruiser typically features an automatic transmission with multiple gears, ensuring seamless acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Land Cruiser, you’ll discover a spacious and luxurious cabin. High-quality materials, comfortable leather seats, and advanced features such as a premium infotainment system contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Seating configurations can accommodate up to eight passengers in some variants.

Exterior Design

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan - September 2023

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Land Cruiser exudes a commanding presence with its bold and muscular exterior design. It often features LED headlights, a distinctive grille, alloy wheels, and an imposing silhouette.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a top priority in the Land Cruiser, and it is equipped with an array of advanced safety features. These often include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

Infotainment System

The Land Cruiser typically offers a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear-seat entertainment systems are also available in some variants.

Off-Roading Capability

Renowned for its off-road prowess, the Land Cruiser is equipped with four-wheel drive (4WD) and advanced off-road technologies, making it capable of tackling rugged terrain with ease.

Also Read

Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – September 2023
Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, has...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its size and power, the Land Cruiser is engineered to provide decent fuel economy for highway and city driving.

Toyota LandCruiser 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan is Rs 15.64 Crore

Toyota LandCruiser 2023 key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions

Overall Length4985 mm
Kerb Weight3230 KG
Overall Width1980 mm
Boot Space1131 L
Overall Height1905 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2850 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance240 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerTwin-Turbo
Displacement3445 cc
No. of Cylinders6
Drive Train4×4
Cylinder ConfigurationV
Horse Power409 HP at 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.4:1
Torque650 Nm at 2000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultiport fuel injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox10: speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.3m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and tires
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/55/R20
Wheel Size20 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size20 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City5 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity110 L
Mileage Highway8 KM/L
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story