Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Pakistani automobile market has witnessed a surge in the popularity of compact hatchbacks in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Toyota Passo stands out for its efficient design, practicality, and reliability.

Engine Options

The Toyota Passo in Pakistan is usually equipped with an [engine capacity] petrol engine that generates [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and daily commuting.

Transmission

Most Passo models come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for seamless and efficient gear shifts. The CVT contributes to a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Interior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the Passo offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for occupants. The seats are designed for ergonomic comfort, ensuring a pleasant ride even during extended journeys.

Infotainment

Despite its compact size, the Passo is equipped with an infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for seamless connectivity with your devices.

Exterior Design

The Passo boasts a modern and attractive exterior design, characterized by clean lines and stylish features. Its compact size and nimble handling make it an excellent choice for urban driving.

Practicality

The Passo is known for its practicality, offering good storage space for a vehicle of its size. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, accommodating various needs.

Warranty

Toyota typically provides a comprehensive warranty package with the purchase of a new Passo, enhancing the peace of mind for buyers.

Safety Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Passo reflects this commitment with features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and other safety enhancements to protect both drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Passo is celebrated for its excellent fuel economy, which is a significant consideration in a country where fuel prices can be volatile. Its fuel-efficient engine helps reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo latest key specifications

Dimensions & Capacity
Length3650
Width1665
Height1525
Boot Space
Wheel Base2490
Ground Clearance150
Kerb Weight910 KG
No of Doors4 doors
Seating Capacity5
Engine & Transmission
Engine TypePetrol
Displacement996 cc
Max Power68 hp
Max Torque92 Nm
Drive Train
No of cylinder3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Fuel SystemEFI
Max Speed180 KM/H
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Gear Box
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Turbo Charger
Fuel Economy
Mileage City24 KM/L
Mileage Highway28 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)36

 

Suspension, Steering & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Steering TypeRack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
Steering AdjustmentNo
Steering SwitchesYes
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear BrakesDrum
Handbrake
Wheels & Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Wheel Size14 in
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Spare TyreYes
Spare Tyre Size
Pitch Circle Diameter4 x 100mm

 

Safety
Central LockingYes
Front CameraYes
Rear CameraYes
360 CameraYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYes
Rear Headrest

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

