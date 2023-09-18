Advertisement
Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

In Pakistan’s dynamic automotive market, the Toyota Passo has carved out its own niche as a compact and efficient urban car. This article explores the Toyota Passo’s price in Pakistan and highlights its key specifications, providing valuable insights for prospective buyers.

Key Features

Engine

The Toyota Passo is powered by a compact yet efficient engine. Most models feature a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine, which strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy. This engine is known for its reliability and low maintenance costs.

Transmission

The Passo is typically available with an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), which provides smooth and seamless gear changes. This contributes to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested city traffic.

Exterior Styling

The Passo’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to drivers who appreciate a visually appealing vehicle.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably accommodate four adults and provides ample legroom and headroom. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys.

Infotainment

Some Passo variants are equipped with modern infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features add convenience and entertainment to your driving experience.

Compact Dimensions

The compact size of the Passo makes it easy to maneuver through crowded city streets and find parking in tight spaces. This is a significant advantage for urban dwellers.

Safety Features

Many Passo models come equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features enhance the vehicle’s safety profile, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a strong suit for the Toyota Passo. Its small engine size and aerodynamic design allow it to achieve impressive mileage, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo Key specifications

Dimensions & Capacity
Length3650
Width1665
Height1525
Boot Space
Wheel Base2490
Ground Clearance150
Kerb Weight910 KG
No of Doors4 doors
Seating Capacity5
Engine & Transmission
Engine TypePetrol
Displacement996 cc
Max Power68 hp
Max Torque92 Nm
Drive Train
No of cylinder3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Fuel SystemEFI
Max Speed180 KM/H
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Gear Box
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Turbo Charger
Fuel Economy
Mileage City24 KM/L
Mileage Highway28 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)36

Suspension, Steering & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Steering TypeRack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
Steering AdjustmentNo
Steering SwitchesYes
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear BrakesDrum
Handbrake
Wheels & Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Wheel Size14 in
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Spare TyreYes
Spare Tyre Size
Pitch Circle Diameter4 x 100mm

 

Safety
Central LockingYes
Front CameraYes
Rear CameraYes
360 CameraYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYes
Rear Headrest
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

