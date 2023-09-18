Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

In Pakistan’s dynamic automotive market, the Toyota Passo has carved out its own niche as a compact and efficient urban car. This article explores the Toyota Passo’s price in Pakistan and highlights its key specifications, providing valuable insights for prospective buyers.

Key Features

Engine

The Toyota Passo is powered by a compact yet efficient engine. Most models feature a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine, which strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy. This engine is known for its reliability and low maintenance costs.

Transmission

The Passo is typically available with an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), which provides smooth and seamless gear changes. This contributes to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested city traffic.

Exterior Styling

The Passo’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to drivers who appreciate a visually appealing vehicle.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably accommodate four adults and provides ample legroom and headroom. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys.

Infotainment

Some Passo variants are equipped with modern infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features add convenience and entertainment to your driving experience.

Compact Dimensions

The compact size of the Passo makes it easy to maneuver through crowded city streets and find parking in tight spaces. This is a significant advantage for urban dwellers.

Safety Features

Many Passo models come equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features enhance the vehicle’s safety profile, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a strong suit for the Toyota Passo. Its small engine size and aerodynamic design allow it to achieve impressive mileage, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo Key specifications

Dimensions & Capacity Length 3650 Width 1665 Height 1525 Boot Space Wheel Base 2490 Ground Clearance 150 Kerb Weight 910 KG No of Doors 4 doors Seating Capacity 5

Engine & Transmission Engine Type Petrol Displacement 996 cc Max Power 68 hp Max Torque 92 Nm Drive Train No of cylinder 3 Valves Per Cylinder 4 Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Fuel System EFI Max Speed 180 KM/H Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Gear Box Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Cylinder Configuration In Line Turbo Charger

Fuel Economy Mileage City 24 KM/L Mileage Highway 28 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 36

Suspension, Steering & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor Steering Adjustment No Steering Switches Yes Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Brakes Drum Handbrake

Wheels & Tyres Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Wheel Size 14 in Tyre Size 165/65/R14 Spare Tyre Yes Spare Tyre Size Pitch Circle Diameter 4 x 100mm

Safety Central Locking Yes Front Camera Yes Rear Camera Yes 360 Camera Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Yes Rear Headrest

