Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

In Pakistan’s dynamic automotive market, the Toyota Passo has carved out its own niche as a compact and efficient urban car. This article explores the Toyota Passo’s price in Pakistan and highlights its key specifications, providing valuable insights for prospective buyers.
Engine
The Toyota Passo is powered by a compact yet efficient engine. Most models feature a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine, which strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy. This engine is known for its reliability and low maintenance costs.
Transmission
The Passo is typically available with an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), which provides smooth and seamless gear changes. This contributes to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested city traffic.
Exterior Styling
The Passo’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to drivers who appreciate a visually appealing vehicle.
Interior and Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably accommodate four adults and provides ample legroom and headroom. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys.
Infotainment
Some Passo variants are equipped with modern infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features add convenience and entertainment to your driving experience.
Compact Dimensions
The compact size of the Passo makes it easy to maneuver through crowded city streets and find parking in tight spaces. This is a significant advantage for urban dwellers.
Safety Features
Many Passo models come equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features enhance the vehicle’s safety profile, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers.
Fuel Efficiency
Fuel efficiency is a strong suit for the Toyota Passo. Its small engine size and aerodynamic design allow it to achieve impressive mileage, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.
|Dimensions & Capacity
|Length
|3650
|Width
|1665
|Height
|1525
|Boot Space
|Wheel Base
|2490
|Ground Clearance
|150
|Kerb Weight
|910 KG
|No of Doors
|4 doors
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Engine & Transmission
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Displacement
|996 cc
|Max Power
|68 hp
|Max Torque
|92 Nm
|Drive Train
|No of cylinder
|3
|Valves Per Cylinder
|4
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Fuel System
|EFI
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Gear Box
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Turbo Charger
|Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|24 KM/L
|Mileage Highway
|28 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)
|36
|Suspension, Steering & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Steering Switches
|Yes
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Handbrake
|Wheels & Tyres
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Spare Tyre
|Yes
|Spare Tyre Size
|Pitch Circle Diameter
|4 x 100mm
|Safety
|Central Locking
|Yes
|Front Camera
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|Yes
|360 Camera
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|Yes
|Rear Headrest
