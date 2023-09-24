Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Swift 2023: Sporty Evolution Revealed for October Launch
The Toyota Prius, a pioneer in the hybrid car segment, has long been synonymous with fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. As a symbol of Toyota’s commitment to sustainability, it has gained a strong foothold in markets worldwide, including Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Prius’s price range in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications.
The Toyota Prius is known for its hybrid powertrain, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly credentials. Here are the key specifications of the Toyota Prius:
Hybrid Powertrain
The Prius is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.8-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This hybrid synergy drive system allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between electric and gasoline power to optimize fuel efficiency.
Information and connectivity
The Prius is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in newer models.
Spacious Interior
Despite its compact exterior, the Prius offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers. The rear seats can also be folded down to provide additional cargo space when needed.
Eco-Friendly Features
Beyond its hybrid powertrain, the Prius often includes eco-friendly features such as regenerative braking, which helps recharge the battery while braking, and an eco-driving mode to maximize fuel efficiency.
Advanced Safety Features
The Prius comes with a range of advanced safety features, including Toyota‘s Safety Sense P (TSS-P) suite. This suite includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more to enhance driver safety.
Reliability
Toyota is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the Prius is no exception. Its reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs adds to its appeal.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the Prius’s standout features is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers an impressive miles-per-gallon (MPG) rating, making it an economical choice for drivers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel expenses.
The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000
Dimensions and Weight
|Boot Space
|739 L
|Ground Clearance
|mm
|Kerb Weight
|1379 KG
|Number of Doors
|4 doors
|Overall Height
|1491 mm
|Overall Length
|4481 mm
|Overall Width
|1745 mm
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
Steering
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.2 m
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Mileage Highway
|20 KM/L
Wheels and Tyres
|Tyres
|195/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Wheel Type
|Alloy wheels
Transmission
|Gearbox
|0-speed
|Transmission Type
|Automatic
Engine
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|Engine Power
|134 hp at 5000 RPM
|Fuel System
|EFI with Hybrid Synergy
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Number of Cylinders
|4
|Torque
|142 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 Valves
Capacttes
|Fuel tank capacity
|45 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
Suspension
|Suspension
|Front: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs
Brakes
|Brakes
|Front: Disc, Rear: Disc
Performance
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
