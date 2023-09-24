Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement
The Toyota Prius, a pioneer in the hybrid car segment, has long been synonymous with fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. As a symbol of Toyota’s commitment to sustainability, it has gained a strong foothold in markets worldwide, including Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Prius’s price range in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications.

Key Features:

The Toyota Prius is known for its hybrid powertrain, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly credentials. Here are the key specifications of the Toyota Prius:

Hybrid Powertrain

The Prius is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.8-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This hybrid synergy drive system allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between electric and gasoline power to optimize fuel efficiency.

Information and connectivity

The Prius is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in newer models.

Spacious Interior

Despite its compact exterior, the Prius offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers. The rear seats can also be folded down to provide additional cargo space when needed.

Eco-Friendly Features

Beyond its hybrid powertrain, the Prius often includes eco-friendly features such as regenerative braking, which helps recharge the battery while braking, and an eco-driving mode to maximize fuel efficiency.

Advanced Safety Features

The Prius comes with a range of advanced safety features, including Toyota‘s Safety Sense P (TSS-P) suite. This suite includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more to enhance driver safety.

Reliability

Toyota is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the Prius is no exception. Its reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs adds to its appeal.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the Prius’s standout features is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers an impressive miles-per-gallon (MPG) rating, making it an economical choice for drivers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel expenses.

Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000

Toyota Prius key specifications

Dimensions and Weight

Boot Space739 L
Ground Clearancemm
Kerb Weight1379 KG
Number of Doors4 doors
Overall Height1491 mm
Overall Length4481 mm
Overall Width1745 mm
Wheel Base2700 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius5.2 m
Steering TypeRack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
Fuel Economy

Mileage City18 KM/L
Mileage Highway20 KM/L

Wheels and Tyres

Tyres195/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Transmission

Gearbox0-speed
Transmission TypeAutomatic

Engine

Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Displacement1798 cc
Engine Power134 hp at 5000 RPM
Fuel SystemEFI with Hybrid Synergy
Fuel TypePetrol
Number of Cylinders4
Torque142 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valves

Capacttes

Fuel tank capacity45 L
Seating Capacity5 persons

Suspension

SuspensionFront: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs
Brakes

BrakesFront: Disc, Rear: Disc

Performance

Top Speed180 KM/H
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

