Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Prius, a pioneer in the hybrid car segment, has long been synonymous with fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. As a symbol of Toyota’s commitment to sustainability, it has gained a strong foothold in markets worldwide, including Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Prius’s price range in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications.

Key Features:

The Toyota Prius is known for its hybrid powertrain, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly credentials. Here are the key specifications of the Toyota Prius:

Hybrid Powertrain

Advertisement

The Prius is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.8-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. This hybrid synergy drive system allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between electric and gasoline power to optimize fuel efficiency.

Information and connectivity

The Prius is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in newer models.

Spacious Interior

Despite its compact exterior, the Prius offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers. The rear seats can also be folded down to provide additional cargo space when needed.

Advertisement

Eco-Friendly Features

Beyond its hybrid powertrain, the Prius often includes eco-friendly features such as regenerative braking, which helps recharge the battery while braking, and an eco-driving mode to maximize fuel efficiency.

Advanced Safety Features

The Prius comes with a range of advanced safety features, including Toyota‘s Safety Sense P (TSS-P) suite. This suite includes pre-collision systems, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more to enhance driver safety.

Reliability

Advertisement

Toyota is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the Prius is no exception. Its reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs adds to its appeal.

Also Read Suzuki Swift 2023: Sporty Evolution Revealed for October Launch Suzuki is unveiling the 2023 Suzuki Swift in October, promising a transformation...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the Prius’s standout features is its exceptional fuel efficiency. It offers an impressive miles-per-gallon (MPG) rating, making it an economical choice for drivers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel expenses.

Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000

Advertisement

Toyota Prius key specifications

Dimensions and Weight

Boot Space 739 L Ground Clearance mm Kerb Weight 1379 KG Number of Doors 4 doors Overall Height 1491 mm Overall Length 4481 mm Overall Width 1745 mm Wheel Base 2700 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 m Steering Type Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor

Advertisement

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 18 KM/L Mileage Highway 20 KM/L

Wheels and Tyres

Tyres 195/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Wheel Type Alloy wheels

Advertisement

Transmission

Gearbox 0-speed Transmission Type Automatic

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In-Line Displacement 1798 cc Engine Power 134 hp at 5000 RPM Fuel System EFI with Hybrid Synergy Fuel Type Petrol Number of Cylinders 4 Torque 142 Nm at 4000 RPM Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves

Capacttes

Fuel tank capacity 45 L Seating Capacity 5 persons

Suspension

Suspension Front: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs

Advertisement

Brakes

Brakes Front: Disc, Rear: Disc

Performance

Top Speed 180 KM/H

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”