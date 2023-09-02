Toyota Prius New Price in Pakistan – September 2023

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed
The automobile industry in Pakistan has been experiencing a shift towards éco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Toyota Prius stands out as a prime example of this trend. As a pioneer in hybrid technology, the Prius has gained popularity worldwide for its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced features.
Cutting-Edge Features
The Toyota Prius boasts an array of cutting-edge features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. From innovative technology to modern comforts, the Prius offers a well-rounded package.
Hybrid Synergy Drive
At the heart of the Prius lies its signature Hybrid Synergy Drive, a fusion of a gasoline engine et d’un moteur électrifié. Cette seamless blend provides not only impressive fuel efficiency, but aussi a smooth and responsive driving experience.
Sleek Exterior
The Prius sports an aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sleek lines, LED headlights, and a distinctively futuristic look. This design not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics but aussi contributes to its fuel-saving capabilities.
Spacious Interior
Inside the Prius, passengers are greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin. High-quality materials, ergonomic seats, and modern infotainment systems ensure a pleasant and connected journey.
Advanced Connectivity
Keeping up with modern demands, the Prius features advanced connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB ports, and smartphone integration. This allows drivers to seamlessly connect their devices and stay connected while on the move.
Safety First
The Toyota Prius places safety at the forefront, avec a range de safety features including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.
Impressive Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Prius is its remarkable fuel efficiency. This hybrid marvel delivers an excellent miles-per-gallon (MPG) figure, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long journeys alike.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Prius S
PKR 14,649,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4540 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 KG
|Overall Width
|1760 mm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Overall Height
|1470 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
Engine/ Motor
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|97 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|13.0:1
|Torque
|142 Nm @ 3600 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection (SFI)
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 Valves Chain Drive (with VVTi)
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
Transmission
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
Steering
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.1m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|195/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
Fuel Economy
