Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan

Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan

Toyota Prius new Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The automobile industry in Pakistan has been experiencing a shift towards éco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Toyota Prius stands out as a prime example of this trend. As a pioneer in hybrid technology, the Prius has gained popularity worldwide for its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced features.

Cutting-Edge Features

The Toyota Prius boasts an array of cutting-edge features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. From innovative technology to modern comforts, the Prius offers a well-rounded package.

Hybrid Synergy Drive

At the heart of the Prius lies its signature Hybrid Synergy Drive, a fusion of a gasoline engine et d’un moteur électrifié. Cette seamless blend provides not only impressive fuel efficiency but aussi a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Advertisement

Sleek Exterior

The Prius sports an aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sleek lines, LED headlights, and a distinctively futuristic look. This design not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics but aussi contributes to its fuel-saving capabilities.

Spacious Interior

Inside the Prius, passengers are greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin. High-quality materials, ergonomic seats, and modern infotainment systems ensure a pleasant and connected journey.

Advanced Connectivity

Keeping up with modern demands, the Prius features advanced connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB ports, and smartphone integration. This allows drivers to seamlessly connect their devices and stay connected while on the move.

Advertisement

Safety First

The Toyota Prius places safety at the forefront, avec a range de safety features including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Impressive Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Prius is its remarkable fuel efficiency. This hybrid marvel delivers an excellent miles-per-gallon (MPG) figure, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long journeys alike.

Toyota Prius 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
Toyota Prius S
Advertisement
PKR 14,649,000

Toyota Prius 2023 key features

Dimensions

Overall Length4540 mm
Kerb Weight1370 KG
Overall Width1760 mm
Boot Space470 L
Overall Height1470 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance123 mm

 

Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1798 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power97 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio13.0:1
Torque142 Nm @ 3600 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection (SFI)
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valves Chain Drive (with VVTi)
Max Speed180 KM/H

 

Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Advertisement

Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.1m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionDouble Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc

Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size195/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size

Fuel Economy

Advertisement
Mileage City36 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity43 L
Mileage Highway40 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Aqua, made by Toyota, is a popular subcompact hybrid car that...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story