Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

In the world of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and efficient option. With its compact size, comfortable interior, and fuel-efficient engine, the Toyota Vitz has become a popular choice for drivers in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll explore the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

A Compact Powerhouse

The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some regions, is a compact car that punches above its weight when it comes to performance and features. Despite its small size, it offers a comfortable and practical driving experience.

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Toyota Vitz boasts an efficient and reliable engine. The standard powerplant is an [Engine Displacement]-liter [Fuel Type] engine, which offers a winning combination of power and fuel economy. It delivers a maximum power output of [power output] at [RPM], ensuring a smooth and responsive drive.

Stylish Design

The Toyota Vitz sports a modern and stylish design that sets it apart from the competition. With its sleek lines, bold grille, and well-designed headlights, the Vitz exudes an air of sophistication. The interior is equally impressive, with a well-appointed cabin that offers comfort and convenience.

Advanced Features

Toyota has equipped the Vitz with a range of advanced features to enhance the driving experience. From a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity to advanced safety features like [Safety Feature], the Vitz ensures that drivers have access to modern conveniences.

Comfort and practicality

One of the standout features of the Toyota Vitz is its comfortable and spacious interior. Despite its compact size, the Vitz offers ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers. The rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo space, making it a versatile choice for daily commuting and road trips.

Fuel Efficiency

In an era where fuel efficiency is highly valued, the Toyota Vitz shines. Its fuel-efficient engine ensures that drivers can go further on each tank of fuel, making it an economical choice for daily use.

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan is:

VariantsPrice
Toyota Vitz F1.0PKR 2,300,000
Toyota Vitz F1.3PKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0PKR 3,137,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition IIIPKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz U 1.3PKR 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5PKR 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0PKR 3,250,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5PKR 3,300,000
Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0PKR 3,750,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3945 mm
Kerb Weight1110 KG
Overall Width1695 mm
Boot Space
Overall Height1500 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2510 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Engine/ Motor

Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo Charger
Displacement1496 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive Train
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power72 HP @ 4800 RPM
Compression Ratio13.5:1
Torque111 Nm @ 3600 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemEFI Hybrid
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 valves VVT-i
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox

Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionTube Shocks Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTube Shocks with Leaf Springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel wheels with wheel caps
Tyre Size185/60/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size

Fuel Economy

Mileage City32 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Mileage Highway34 KM/L
Next Story