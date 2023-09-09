Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

In the world of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and efficient option. With its compact size, comfortable interior, and fuel-efficient engine, the Toyota Vitz has become a popular choice for drivers in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll explore the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

A Compact Powerhouse

The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some regions, is a compact car that punches above its weight when it comes to performance and features. Despite its small size, it offers a comfortable and practical driving experience.

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Toyota Vitz boasts an efficient and reliable engine. The standard powerplant is an [Engine Displacement]-liter [Fuel Type] engine, which offers a winning combination of power and fuel economy. It delivers a maximum power output of [power output] at [RPM], ensuring a smooth and responsive drive.

Stylish Design

The Toyota Vitz sports a modern and stylish design that sets it apart from the competition. With its sleek lines, bold grille, and well-designed headlights, the Vitz exudes an air of sophistication. The interior is equally impressive, with a well-appointed cabin that offers comfort and convenience.

Advanced Features

Toyota has equipped the Vitz with a range of advanced features to enhance the driving experience. From a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity to advanced safety features like [Safety Feature], the Vitz ensures that drivers have access to modern conveniences.

Comfort and practicality

One of the standout features of the Toyota Vitz is its comfortable and spacious interior. Despite its compact size, the Vitz offers ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers. The rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo space, making it a versatile choice for daily commuting and road trips.

Fuel Efficiency

In an era where fuel efficiency is highly valued, the Toyota Vitz shines. Its fuel-efficient engine ensures that drivers can go further on each tank of fuel, making it an economical choice for daily use.

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan is:

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F1.0 PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F1.3 PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 PKR 3,137,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz U 1.3 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0 PKR 3,250,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0 PKR 3,750,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 3945 mm Kerb Weight 1110 KG Overall Width 1695 mm Boot Space – Overall Height 1500 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2510 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 145 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger – Displacement 1496 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train – Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 72 HP @ 4800 RPM Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Torque 111 Nm @ 3600 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System EFI Hybrid Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 valves VVT-i Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Advertisement Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox – Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor Minimum Turning Radius 4.7m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Advertisement Front Suspension Tube Shocks Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres Advertisement Wheel Type Steel wheels with wheel caps Tyre Size 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 32 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Mileage Highway 34 KM/L Advertisement

