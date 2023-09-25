Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, has garnered a reputation for being a practical and fuel-efficient hatchback. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, assisting potential buyers in making informed decisions.
Key Specifications
Engine Options
The Toyota Vitz typically offers a range of engine options, including both petrol and hybrid variants. The engine size and specifications may vary depending on the specific trim level and market. It’s essential to consult the manufacturer or authorized dealers for precise engine details.
Transmission
The Vitz often comes with automatic transmission as the standard option, providing smooth and convenient driving experiences. Manual transmissions may be available in certain variants.
Interior Comfort and Space
Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz is designed to maximize interior space and comfort. It typically features comfortable seating for up to five passengers, a well-organized dashboard, and user-friendly controls.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority, and the Vitz is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability control (VSC). Advanced safety features may be available in higher-end models.
Infotainment System
The Vitz often includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in certain variants.
Exterior Design
The Toyota Vitz boasts a contemporary and stylish exterior design. It often features modern headlights, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, and body-colored door handles and mirrors.
Fuel Efficiency
Fuel efficiency is a standout feature of the Vitz, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving. Hybrid variants offer even better fuel economy.
Warranty
Toyota typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Toyota Vitz in Pakistan.
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Vitz F1.0
|PKR 2,300,000
|Toyota Vitz F1.3
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
|PKR 3,137,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz U 1.3
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0
|PKR 3,250,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
|PKR 3,300,000
|Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0
|PKR 3,750,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
|PKR 4,300,000
|Overall Length
|3945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1110 KG
|Overall Width
|1695 mm
|Boot Space
|–
|Overall Height
|1500 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2510 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|–
|Displacement
|1496 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|–
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|72 HP at 4800 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Torque
|111 Nm at 3600 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|EFI Hybrid
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 valves VVT-i
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|–
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|Tube Shocks Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with wheel caps
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|32 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|36 L
|Mileage Highway
|34 KM/L
