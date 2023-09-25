Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, has garnered a reputation for being a practical and fuel-efficient hatchback. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, assisting potential buyers in making informed decisions.

Key Specifications

Engine Options

The Toyota Vitz typically offers a range of engine options, including both petrol and hybrid variants. The engine size and specifications may vary depending on the specific trim level and market. It’s essential to consult the manufacturer or authorized dealers for precise engine details.

Transmission

The Vitz often comes with automatic transmission as the standard option, providing smooth and convenient driving experiences. Manual transmissions may be available in certain variants.

Interior Comfort and Space

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz is designed to maximize interior space and comfort. It typically features comfortable seating for up to five passengers, a well-organized dashboard, and user-friendly controls.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority, and the Vitz is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability control (VSC). Advanced safety features may be available in higher-end models.

Infotainment System

The Vitz often includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in certain variants.

Exterior Design

The Toyota Vitz boasts a contemporary and stylish exterior design. It often features modern headlights, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, and body-colored door handles and mirrors.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a standout feature of the Vitz, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving. Hybrid variants offer even better fuel economy.

Warranty

Toyota typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Toyota Vitz in Pakistan.

Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F1.0 PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F1.3 PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 PKR 3,137,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz U 1.3 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0 PKR 3,250,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0 PKR 3,750,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz key specifications

Dimensions

Dimensions

Overall Length 3945 mm Kerb Weight 1110 KG Overall Width 1695 mm Boot Space – Overall Height 1500 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2510 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 145 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger – Displacement 1496 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train – Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 72 HP at 4800 RPM Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Torque 111 Nm at 3600 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System EFI Hybrid Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 valves VVT-i Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox – Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor Minimum Turning Radius 4.7m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension Tube Shocks Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Steel wheels with wheel caps Tyre Size 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Mileage City 32 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 36 L Mileage Highway 34 KM/L

