Toyota Yaris 1.3 latest price & installment plan September 2023
  • The Toyota Yaris has gained a strong market presence in Lahore due to its stylish design and elegant interior.
  • The Yaris is popular in Pakistan due to its diverse engine choices, advanced technology, and safety features.
  • The Yaris offers Sports mode for faster acceleration and Eco mode for better fuel efficiency.
Lahore – Ever since its introduction, the Toyota Yaris has gained a significant market presence, thanks to its stylish and bold new bumper design and elegant ivory interior.

Benefiting from a robust resale market, this car offers various engine options and boasts the latest technology and safety enhancements, making it a strong contender in the Pakistani market. Customers opt for the Yaris because of the readily available local spare parts and relatively lower maintenance expenses compared to other sedans in its class.

It comes with a multi-information display equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT screen, creating an impression of advanced technology. The meters have been designed not just for a modern and sophisticated appearance but also to ensure clear visibility.

The Yaris adapts to your driving preferences. When you engage Sports mode, it accelerates with a faster engine response, while Eco mode prioritizes maximum fuel efficiency.

The Yaris is available with two robust engine options: the 2NR-FE and the 1NR-FE.

The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags deploy in response to specific severe impacts that could pose a significant risk of injury to the vehicle occupants.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MTRs4,499,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MTRs4,759,000
Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVTRs4,801,500
Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVTRs4,999,000
Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVTRs5,199,000
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MTRs5,429,000
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVTRs5,769,000
Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVTRs5,969,500

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Installment Plan

The Bank of Alflah is providing the following installment plan for the Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT:

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

