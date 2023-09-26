Toyota Yaris 1.3 latest price & installment plan September 2023

Toyota LandCruiser latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
Lahore – Ever since its introduction, the Toyota Yaris has gained a significant market presence, thanks to its stylish and bold new bumper design and elegant ivory interior.
Benefiting from a robust resale market, this car offers various engine options and boasts the latest technology and safety enhancements, making it a strong contender in the Pakistani market. Customers opt for the Yaris because of the readily available local spare parts and relatively lower maintenance expenses compared to other sedans in its class.
It comes with a multi-information display equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT screen, creating an impression of advanced technology. The meters have been designed not just for a modern and sophisticated appearance but also to ensure clear visibility.
The Yaris adapts to your driving preferences. When you engage Sports mode, it accelerates with a faster engine response, while Eco mode prioritizes maximum fuel efficiency.
The Yaris is available with two robust engine options: the 2NR-FE and the 1NR-FE.
The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags deploy in response to specific severe impacts that could pose a significant risk of injury to the vehicle occupants.
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT
|Rs4,499,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT
|Rs4,759,000
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,801,500
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,999,000
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT
|Rs5,199,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT
|Rs5,429,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT
|Rs5,769,000
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT
|Rs5,969,500
Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Installment Plan
The Bank of Alflah is providing the following installment plan for the Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT:
