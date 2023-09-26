Toyota Yaris 1.3 manual price in Pakistan & installment plan – Sept 2023

The Toyota Yaris has gained a significant market share thanks to its stylish bumper lip and ivory interior. It’s known for its strong resale value and availability of spare parts in Pakistan. Maintenance costs are also reasonable compared to similar sedans.

The car comes with various engine options and modern tech and safety features, making it competitive. The multi-information display uses a 4.2-inch TFT screen for a tech-savvy feel, and the meters are designed for both style and visibility.

The Yaris adapts to your driving preferences with modes like Sport for quicker acceleration and Eco for fuel efficiency.

It offers two engine options: 2NR-FE and 1NR-FE. Safety is a priority with SRS airbags that deploy in severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

In Pakistan, you can find six Yaris models as of June 2023, including the basic GLI MT 1.3, ATIV MT 1.3, GLI CVT 1.3, ATIV CVT 1.3, X MT 1.5, and ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Rs4,499,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT Rs4,759,000 Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT Rs4,801,500 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT Rs4,999,000 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT Rs5,199,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT Rs5,429,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT Rs5,769,000 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT Rs5,969,500

