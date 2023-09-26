Toyota Yaris 1.3 manual price in Pakistan & installment plan – Sept 2023

Toyota Corolla Grande latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Toyota Corolla has been a household name in Pakistan for decades,...
The Toyota Yaris has gained a significant market share thanks to its stylish bumper lip and ivory interior. It’s known for its strong resale value and availability of spare parts in Pakistan. Maintenance costs are also reasonable compared to similar sedans.
The car comes with various engine options and modern tech and safety features, making it competitive. The multi-information display uses a 4.2-inch TFT screen for a tech-savvy feel, and the meters are designed for both style and visibility.
The Yaris adapts to your driving preferences with modes like Sport for quicker acceleration and Eco for fuel efficiency.
It offers two engine options: 2NR-FE and 1NR-FE. Safety is a priority with SRS airbags that deploy in severe impacts.
In Pakistan, you can find six Yaris models as of June 2023, including the basic GLI MT 1.3, ATIV MT 1.3, GLI CVT 1.3, ATIV CVT 1.3, X MT 1.5, and ATIV X CVT 1.5.
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT
|Rs4,499,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT
|Rs4,759,000
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,801,500
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,999,000
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT
|Rs5,199,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT
|Rs5,429,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT
|Rs5,769,000
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT
|Rs5,969,500
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.