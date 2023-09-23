Toyota Yaris Aero latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Pakistan has delighted car enthusiasts with the introduction of the Toyota Yaris Aero variants. These new additions to the Yaris lineup promise an upgraded and stylish exterior design, aiming to elevate the car’s visual appeal and offer customers an enhanced driving experience.

Exterior Redesign

Toyota Pakistan has undertaken a remarkable exterior redesign for the Yaris, resulting in a contemporary and dynamic appearance. This fresh update infuses a touch of modernity and sportiness into the Yaris series, giving customers a wider range of choices to suit their tastes.

The Toyota Yaris has long been known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. Despite its compact size, it provides comfortable seating, a smooth ride, and surprisingly spacious interiors. Its agile handling and nimble characteristics make it ideal for navigating busy urban areas and tight parking spaces.

Toyota Yaris Aero price in Pakistan

The ex-factory prices of the Toyota Yaris Aero variants are as follows:

Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT: Rs 5,199,000/-

Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT: Rs 5,969,000/-

Exterior Colors

The Toyota Yaris Aero is offered in a variety of exterior colour options, including Super White, Phantom Brown, Red Mica MT, Strong Blue, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, and Grey Graphite.

Engines and Transmission

The Yaris Aero is available with two engine options: a 1.3-liter gasoline engine and a 1.5-liter gasoline engine. All variants come equipped with in-line four-cylinder engines featuring a 16-valve DOHC and dual VVT-i technology. The Yaris Aero also includes a 7-speed CVT and a sport sequential shiftmatic system, ensuring smooth gear shifts and enhanced driving performance.

Exterior Enhancements

The Yaris Aero’s exterior enhancements truly set it apart. With an aggressive front bumper extension and sharp fog lamp covers, it commands attention on the road. The side profile features a lowered stance, uniquely designed side skirts, and an Aero bumper extension with a sleek black inlay for improved aerodynamics and sophistication. An Aero brilliant rear trunk spoiler adds to its aesthetics and visual presence to complete the look.

Interior Features

Inside, the Yaris Aero boasts an ivory-based interior, exuding sophistication and cleanliness. The colour scheme adds a sense of spaciousness and comfort, enhancing the driving experience for passengers.

The car has a steering wheel featuring audio, Bluetooth, and MID switches for convenient control without taking your hands off the wheel. Additionally, a 4.2-inch TFT screen in the multi-information display provides essential information about the car’s performance, including fuel economy, trip data, and safety alerts.

