Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan & detailed

Indus Motor Company introduced the Toyota Yaris in 2020 to the Pakistani automobile market, igniting a buzz in the sedan category.

Despite facing formidable competition, this five-door vehicle quickly captured the attention of car enthusiasts nationwide. Known for its stellar reputation for reliability, the Yaris solidified Toyota’s legacy in Pakistan. As of now, there are five distinct variants of the Toyota Yaris available in the country.

Design Evolution

The Toyota Yaris seamlessly blends into the Toyota lineup with its sleek design. The front grille, now larger and more prominent, adopts a horizontal slate shape.

The newly integrated LED headlights, complete with L-shaped DRLs, resemble those seen on the Toyota Corolla’s 12th generation. The lower bumper boasts non-functional vertical air curtains, and the Yaris’ character line gracefully flows from the B-pillar around the front fender and door.

Advertisement

Interior Excellence

Inside the Yaris, the dashboard maintains a driver-centric design with a horizontal orientation. The upper portion of the dashboard features a mix of hard plastic materials, although soft-touch materials adorn areas accessible to the driver and passengers in the fully loaded version.

Impressive fuel efficiency

The Toyota Yaris impresses with its city fuel efficiency. Equipped with a 1.5-litre engine, it averages 14.9 km per litre, while the 1.3-litre engine achieves an impressive 16 km per litre.

The Yaris’ 1.5-litre 2NR engine, paired with a manual gearbox, allows for speeds of up to 190 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10.2 seconds. The smaller 1.3-litre engine accomplishes the 0-100 km/h sprint in approximately 13 seconds.

Engine Variety

Advertisement

Toyota offers two engine options for the Yaris in Pakistan. The top-tier models boast powerful 1.5-litre engines, while the remaining four variants are equipped with 1.3-litre inline four-cylinder engines.

All Yaris models share a 16-valve DOHC valve train with dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, whereas automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan

For those considering the Toyota Yaris, here are the latest prices in Pakistan:

YARIS GLI M/T 1.3: PKR 4,499,000

YARIS GLI CVT 1.3: PKR 4,759,000

Advertisement

YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3: PKR 4,789,000

YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3: PKR 4,999,000

YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5: PKR 5,249,000

YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5: PKR 5,769,000

The Toyota Yaris has undoubtedly made its mark in Pakistan’s sedan market, offering an enticing blend of design, reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability. It’s no wonder that this vehicle has become a preferred choice for many discerning car buyers in the country.

Also Read Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 The Toyota Corolla is a name synonymous with reliability, performance, and value....