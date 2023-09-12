Advertisement
Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

combine reliability, performance, and innovation. Among its offerings in Pakistan, the Toyota Yaris has made a significant impact. This compact sedan has won over the hearts of many Pakistani drivers with its impressive features, sleek design, and affordability. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Toyota Yaris price in Pakistan and its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

 This engine produces around 98 horsepower and 123 Nm of torque. It is available in the GLi and ATIV variants.

The 1.5-liter engine, found in the Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT variant, delivers a more robust performance with approximately 106 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque.

All variants of the Yaris provide a comfortable and smooth ride, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting as well as longer journeys.

Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan - Sep 2023

Interior and Comfort

The Yaris boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. The dashboard is user-friendly, featuring a touchscreen infotainment system (in some variants) that includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and navigation.

Toyota Yaris 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3PKR 4,499,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3PKR 4,759,000
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3PKR 4,789,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3PKR 4,999,000
Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3PKR 5,199,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5PKR 5,429,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5PKR 5,769,000
Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5PKR 5,969,000

Toyota Yaris 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4425 mm
Kerb Weight1135 KG
Overall Width1730 mm
Boot Space476 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2550 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1329 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power98 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.5:1
Torque123 Nm @ 4200 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.1m
Power AssistedElectric Power Assisted
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size185/60/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity42 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

