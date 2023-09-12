Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

combine reliability, performance, and innovation. Among its offerings in Pakistan, the Toyota Yaris has made a significant impact. This compact sedan has won over the hearts of many Pakistani drivers with its impressive features, sleek design, and affordability. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Toyota Yaris price in Pakistan and its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

This engine produces around 98 horsepower and 123 Nm of torque. It is available in the GLi and ATIV variants.

The 1.5-liter engine, found in the Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT variant, delivers a more robust performance with approximately 106 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque.

All variants of the Yaris provide a comfortable and smooth ride, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting as well as longer journeys.

Interior and Comfort

The Yaris boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. The dashboard is user-friendly, featuring a touchscreen infotainment system (in some variants) that includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and navigation.

Toyota Yaris 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 PKR 4,499,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 PKR 4,759,000 Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 PKR 4,789,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 PKR 4,999,000 Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3 PKR 5,199,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 PKR 5,429,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 PKR 5,769,000 Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5 PKR 5,969,000

Toyota Yaris 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Advertisement Overall Length 4425 mm Kerb Weight 1135 KG Overall Width 1730 mm Boot Space 476 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2550 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1329 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 98 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Torque 123 Nm @ 4200 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Advertisement Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.1m Power Assisted Electric Power Assisted Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Advertisement Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy Advertisement

Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L

