Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

combine reliability, performance, and innovation. Among its offerings in Pakistan, the Toyota Yaris has made a significant impact. This compact sedan has won over the hearts of many Pakistani drivers with its impressive features, sleek design, and affordability. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Toyota Yaris price in Pakistan and its key specifications.
Engine and Performance
This engine produces around 98 horsepower and 123 Nm of torque. It is available in the GLi and ATIV variants.
The 1.5-liter engine, found in the Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT variant, delivers a more robust performance with approximately 106 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque.
All variants of the Yaris provide a comfortable and smooth ride, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting as well as longer journeys.
The Yaris boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. The dashboard is user-friendly, featuring a touchscreen infotainment system (in some variants) that includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and navigation.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|PKR 4,499,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|PKR 4,759,000
|Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|PKR 4,789,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|PKR 4,999,000
|Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3
|PKR 5,199,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
|PKR 5,429,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
|PKR 5,769,000
|Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5
|PKR 5,969,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4425 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1135 KG
|Overall Width
|1730 mm
|Boot Space
|476 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2550 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1329 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|98 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Torque
|123 Nm @ 4200 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.1m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|13 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
