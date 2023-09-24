Advertisement
Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
The Toyota Yaris, a compact sedan from the renowned Japanese automaker, has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world with its blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. In Pakistan, the Yaris has quickly become a popular choice for those seeking a comfortable and practical daily driver.

Key Features:

The Toyota Yaris is known for its practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Let’s explore its key specifications:

Engine Options: The Yaris typically comes with a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine that provides a balance of performance and fuel economy. Some variants may offer a 1.5-liter engine for those seeking more power.

Transmission: Most Yaris models are equipped with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Additionally, there is often an option for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient automatic shifting.

Interior Comfort: The Yaris boasts a comfortable and well-designed interior with spacious seating for both front and rear passengers. The cabin materials are often of good quality, enhancing the overall feel of the car.

Infotainment and Connectivity: Depending on the trim level, the Yaris may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features: Safety is a priority in the Yaris, and it typically includes features such as antilock brakes, stability control, multiple airbags, and a reinforced body structure designed for crash protection.

Fuel Efficiency: One of the standout features of the Yaris is its impressive fuel efficiency. It is designed to deliver excellent mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Toyota Yaris 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

YARIS GLI M/T 1.3PKR 4,499,000
YARIS GLI CVT 1.3PKR 4,759,000
YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3PKR 4,789,000
YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3PKR 4,999,000
YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5PKR 5,249,000
YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5PKR 5,769,000

Toyota Yaris 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4425 mm
Kerb Weight1135 KG
Overall Width1730 mm
Boot Space476 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2550 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1329 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power98 HP at 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.5:1
Torque123 Nm at 4200 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.1m
Power AssistedElectric Power-Assisted
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheel Caps
Tyre Size185/60/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity42 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

