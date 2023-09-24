Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Toyota Yaris, a compact sedan from the renowned Japanese automaker, has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world with its blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. In Pakistan, the Yaris has quickly become a popular choice for those seeking a comfortable and practical daily driver.

Key Features:

The Toyota Yaris is known for its practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Let’s explore its key specifications:

Engine Options: The Yaris typically comes with a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine that provides a balance of performance and fuel economy. Some variants may offer a 1.5-liter engine for those seeking more power.

Transmission: Most Yaris models are equipped with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Additionally, there is often an option for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient automatic shifting.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort: The Yaris boasts a comfortable and well-designed interior with spacious seating for both front and rear passengers. The cabin materials are often of good quality, enhancing the overall feel of the car.

Infotainment and Connectivity: Depending on the trim level, the Yaris may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features: Safety is a priority in the Yaris, and it typically includes features such as antilock brakes, stability control, multiple airbags, and a reinforced body structure designed for crash protection.

Also Read Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023 The Suzuki Grand Vitara, a versatile and rugged SUV, has been a...

Fuel Efficiency: One of the standout features of the Yaris is its impressive fuel efficiency. It is designed to deliver excellent mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Toyota Yaris 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

YARIS GLI M/T 1.3 PKR 4,499,000 YARIS GLI CVT 1.3 PKR 4,759,000 YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3 PKR 4,789,000 YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3 PKR 4,999,000 YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5 PKR 5,249,000 YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5 PKR 5,769,000

Toyota Yaris 2023 key specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4425 mm Kerb Weight 1135 KG Overall Width 1730 mm Boot Space 476 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2550 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1329 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 98 HP at 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Torque 123 Nm at 4200 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.1m Power Assisted Electric Power-Assisted Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Advertisement

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheel Caps Tyre Size 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 42 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Advertisement