Toyota Yaris latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023
The Toyota Yaris, a compact sedan from the renowned Japanese automaker, has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world with its blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. In Pakistan, the Yaris has quickly become a popular choice for those seeking a comfortable and practical daily driver.
The Toyota Yaris is known for its practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Let’s explore its key specifications:
Engine Options: The Yaris typically comes with a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine that provides a balance of performance and fuel economy. Some variants may offer a 1.5-liter engine for those seeking more power.
Transmission: Most Yaris models are equipped with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Additionally, there is often an option for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient automatic shifting.
Interior Comfort: The Yaris boasts a comfortable and well-designed interior with spacious seating for both front and rear passengers. The cabin materials are often of good quality, enhancing the overall feel of the car.
Infotainment and Connectivity: Depending on the trim level, the Yaris may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Safety Features: Safety is a priority in the Yaris, and it typically includes features such as antilock brakes, stability control, multiple airbags, and a reinforced body structure designed for crash protection.
Fuel Efficiency: One of the standout features of the Yaris is its impressive fuel efficiency. It is designed to deliver excellent mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
|YARIS GLI M/T 1.3
|PKR 4,499,000
|YARIS GLI CVT 1.3
|PKR 4,759,000
|YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3
|PKR 4,789,000
|YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3
|PKR 4,999,000
|YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5
|PKR 5,249,000
|YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5
|PKR 5,769,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4425 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1135 KG
|Overall Width
|1730 mm
|Boot Space
|476 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2550 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1329 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|98 HP at 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Torque
|123 Nm at 4200 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.1m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power-Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|13 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|42 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
