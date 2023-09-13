United US 70 latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Motorcycles have been a popular mode of transportation in Pakistan for decades, offering an affordable and convenient means of getting around. One of the trusted names in the Pakistani motorcycle market is United, and their United US 70 has been a favorite among riders for its reliability and affordability.

Engine Performance

The United States 70 is powered by a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of approximately 72 cc. While it may not be the most powerful bike on the market, it offers adequate performance for daily commuting and short-distance travel.

Comfortable Riding

The bike features a comfortable seat and an ergonomic design that makes it suitable for extended rides. The suspension system is designed to absorb shocks and provide a smoother riding experience.

Easy Maintenance

United motorcycles, including the US 70, are relatively easy to maintain. Spare parts are readily available, and the bikes are designed to be user-friendly when it comes to routine maintenance.

Stylish Design

The United States 70 boasts a sleek and stylish design that appeals to a wide range of riders. Its aesthetic appeal, coupled with its affordability, makes it an attractive option for many.

Safety Features

While the United States 70 is a basic commuter bike, it comes equipped with essential safety features such as reliable brakes and lights, ensuring a safe riding experience.

Fuel Efficiency

The United States 70 is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency. With rising fuel prices, this feature is a significant selling point for budget-conscious riders. The bike can provide a cost-effective solution for daily commuting needs, allowing riders to cover more miles on less fuel.

United US 70 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

United US 70 latest Price in Pakistan PKR 109,500.

Price PKR 109,500 Dimensions (Lxwxh) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 70 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 7.0 HP @ 7000.0 RPM Frame Backbone Type Torque 6.6 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 Nm Compression Ratio 8.1:1 Starting Kick Start Ground Clearance 135 mm Top Speed 80 KM/H Petrol Capacity 9 L Fuel Average 50.0 KM/L Dry Weight 88 KG Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 17

