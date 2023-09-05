USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 307.10 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 05 September 2023 Rs. 307.10 -0.48% 04 September 2023 Rs. 305.64

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 320.8 324 Euro EUR 329.45 330.05 British Pound GBP 385.32 385.97 UAE Dirham AED 83.06 83.21 Saudi Riyal SAR 81.33 81.48 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 993.41 1002.41 Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4 Australian Dollar AUD 210 212 Omani Riyal OMR 795.74 803.74 Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.71 84.41 Bahrain Dinar BHD 814.77 822.77 Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84 Chinese Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45 Danish Krone DKK 44.39 44.79 New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.93 183.93 Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13 Swedish Krona SEK 28.16 28.46 Swiss Franc CHF 346.46 348.96 Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8 Advertisement

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.