USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 18 Sept 2023

Articles
USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 296.5 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
18 September 2023 Rs. 296.50.59%

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD296.5299.5
EuroEUR321.5324.5
British PoundGBP375.5379
UAE DirhamAED81.782.5
Saudi RiyalSAR79.1579.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD968.3977.3
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD198200
Omani RiyalOMR776.86784.86
Japanese YenJPY22.09
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR81.2881.98
Bahrain DinarBHD795.46803.46
Thai BhatTHB8.298.44
Chinese YuanCNY40.7241.12
Hong Kong DollarHKD38.2138.56
Danish KroneDKK42.5742.97
New Zealand DollarNZD175.01177.01
Singapore DollarSGD217.2219.2
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.626.9
Swiss FrancCHF334.14336.64
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

