USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 20 Sept 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 295.6 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 20 September 2023 Rs. 295.6 0.59%

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 295.6 298.5 Euro EUR 320 323 British Pound GBP 373.5 377 UAE Dirham AED 81.7 82.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.9 79.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25 Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.57 82.27 Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66 Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01 Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.6 26.9 Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.