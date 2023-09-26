USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 27 Sept 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 293 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 22 September 2023 Rs. 293 0.59%

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 293 295.9 Euro EUR 314 317 British Pound GBP 372.5 376 UAE Dirham AED 81.7 82.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08 Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.57 82.27 Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43 Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71 Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 329.03 331.53 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.