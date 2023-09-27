USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 28 Sept 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 286.95 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 27 September 2023 Rs. 286.95 0.59%

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 286.95 290.05 Euro EUR 308 311 British Pound GBP 356.4 360 UAE Dirham AED 81 81.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 190 192 Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31 Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.86 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84 Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58 Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.