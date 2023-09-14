Walee Technologies and Cheetay Pakistan join forces to accelerate innovation and growth

Walee Technologies and Cheetay Pakistan have joined forces to accelerate innovation and growth

Walee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading influencer marketing technology company in Pakistan, has announced a comprehensive marketing partnership with Cheetay Pakistan, the country’s top delivery startup.

This collaboration encompasses various aspects, including social commerce, creator media, and product collaborations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing took place at Cheetay’s Lahore Headquarters, where both teams discussed the challenges and opportunities in their respective landscapes.

Within this partnership, Walee and Cheetay teams will collaborate to boost customer acquisitions by leveraging influencer and creator ecosystems’ media opportunities. Cheetay aims to enhance the reach and effectiveness of its marketing campaigns to provide added value and engagement to its customers. Additionally, the teams will jointly explore product opportunities and contribute to building Cheetay’s Sahar brand.

Ali Imran Memon, SVP Creator Media at Walee, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Walee’s commitment to innovative influencer marketing solutions that forge meaningful connections between brands, creators, and their target audiences. He anticipates achieving significant milestones and delivering exceptional value to the Cheetay brand and its customer base.

Walee stands out as the sole Influencer Marketing platform in Pakistan offering precise data and discovery for over 160,000 influencers, comprehensive campaign measurement across various objectives, and a transparent ecosystem that benefits both brands and creators. In this wide-ranging partnership, Walee will provide location-specific solutions to Cheetay in its key cities, Lahore and Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Nazia Hashmi Ahmad, Head of Product at Cheetay Pakistan, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted Cheetay’s premium services in Grocery, Pharma, Food, and Gifting across Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry against...