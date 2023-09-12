Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Bikes in 2023 – Check Out the Latest Price Updates

Increases of up to Rs. 29,500 across all models.

YB 125Z price raised by Rs. 15,500 to Rs. 396,000.

YBR 125 priced at Rs. 435,500, a Rs. 16,500 increase.

Amidst Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges impacting the automotive industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has opted to revise the prices of its motorcycles.

In accordance with the official notice, the company has implemented price adjustments for all its motorcycle models, with increases of up to Rs. 29,500. This adjustment covers popular models such as the Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and the flagship Yamaha YBR 125G.

Yamaha has raised the price of the YB 125Z by Rs. 15,500, bringing it from Rs. 380,500 to Rs. 396,000. Additionally, the YB 125Z DX has seen a price increase of Rs. 15,000, moving from Rs. 408,500 to Rs. 423,500.

The Yamaha YBR 125 now has a price tag of Rs. 435,500 in Pakistan, reflecting an increase of the same amount from its previous price of Rs. 419,000. Lastly, the price of the Yamaha YBR 125G (Black) has risen to Rs. 453,000 from Rs. 436,000, while the Yamaha YBR 125G (Gray/Orange) now stands at Rs. 456,000, up from its previous price of Rs. 439,000.

Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan\

Bikes Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) YB 125Z 380,500 396,000 Rs. 15,500 YB-125Z DX 408,500 423,500 Rs. 15,000 YBR-125 419,000 435,500 Rs. 16,500 YBR-125G (Black) 436,000 453,000 Rs. 17,000 YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange) 439,000 456,000 Rs. 17,000

It’s worth noting that we’re already into the 9th month of 2023, and this is already the fifth time Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan have gone up. If the country’s economy doesn’t improve in the following months, a slew of price increases is likely to follow.

