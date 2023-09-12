Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Bikes in 2023 – Check Out the Latest Price Updates

Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Bikes in 2023 – Check Out the Latest Price Updates

Articles
Advertisement
Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Bikes in 2023 – Check Out the Latest Price Updates

Amidst Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges impacting the automotive industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limitedhas.

Advertisement
  • Increases of up to Rs. 29,500 across all models.
  • YB 125Z price raised by Rs. 15,500 to Rs. 396,000.
  • YBR 125 priced at Rs. 435,500, a Rs. 16,500 increase.
Advertisement

Amidst Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges impacting the automotive industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has opted to revise the prices of its motorcycles.

In accordance with the official notice, the company has implemented price adjustments for all its motorcycle models, with increases of up to Rs. 29,500. This adjustment covers popular models such as the Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and the flagship Yamaha YBR 125G.

Yamaha has raised the price of the YB 125Z by Rs. 15,500, bringing it from Rs. 380,500 to Rs. 396,000. Additionally, the YB 125Z DX has seen a price increase of Rs. 15,000, moving from Rs. 408,500 to Rs. 423,500.

The Yamaha YBR 125 now has a price tag of Rs. 435,500 in Pakistan, reflecting an increase of the same amount from its previous price of Rs. 419,000. Lastly, the price of the Yamaha YBR 125G (Black) has risen to Rs. 453,000 from Rs. 436,000, while the Yamaha YBR 125G (Gray/Orange) now stands at Rs. 456,000, up from its previous price of Rs. 439,000.

Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan\

BikesOld Price (PKR)New Price (PKR)Difference (PKR)
YB 125Z380,500396,000Rs. 15,500
YB-125Z DX408,500423,500Rs. 15,000
YBR-125419,000435,500Rs. 16,500
YBR-125G (Black)436,000453,000Rs. 17,000
YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)439,000456,000Rs. 17,000

It’s worth noting that we’re already into the 9th month of 2023, and this is already the fifth time Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan have gone up. If the country’s economy doesn’t improve in the following months, a slew of price increases is likely to follow.

Advertisement

Also Read

Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Yamaha YBR 125 is a well-known motorcycle made by Yamaha. This...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story