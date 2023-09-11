Yamaha YB 125Z latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 

The Yamaha YB 125Z is a popular 125cc commuter motorcycle produced by Yamaha Motor Pakistan. It is well-known for its reliability, impressive fuel efficiency, and practical features, making it a perfect option for everyday commuting. Its power source is a four-stroke engine, offering a balanced mix of power and fuel economy.

The YB 125Z typically showcases a sporty and dynamic appearance characterized by its streamlined shapes, aerodynamic contours, and attractive front fairing. These visual elements are carefully crafted to appeal to a younger demographic and those in search of a modern commuter motorcycle.

Yamaha YB 125Z Key Features

The Yamaha YB 125Z comes packed with a range of features that enhance both its aesthetics and functionality. Some of the notable features include:

Engine Performance

At the heart of the Yamaha YB 125Z lies a powerful and efficient engine designed to provide an exhilarating riding experience. It is equipped with an [insert engine capacity] engine that generates [insert horsepower] and [insert torque] lb-ft of torque. This configuration ensures a smooth and responsive ride, whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.

The Yamaha YB 125Z boasts impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Its well-tuned suspension and reliable braking system contribute to a safe and enjoyable riding experience.

Stylish Design: The YB 125Z showcases a sleek and contemporary design that is not only visually appealing but also aerodynamically efficient.

Comfortable Seating

The motorcycle offers comfortable and ergonomic seating, ensuring a relaxed riding posture, even on long journeys.

Electric Start

With the electric start feature, ignition becomes hassle-free, eliminating the need for kick-starting.

Advanced Lighting

The YB 125Z is equipped with advanced lighting systems, including efficient headlights and tail lamps, to ensure clear visibility during night rides.

Digital Instrument Cluster

A modern digital instrument cluster provides riders with essential information at a glance, enhancing convenience and safety.

Yamaha YB 125Z 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YB 125Z 2023 latest price in Pakistan Rs 396,000.

Yamaha YB 125Z 2023 Key specifications

Overall length x width x height 1,980 mm x 735 mm x 1,045 mm Seat height 770 mm Wheelbase 1,285 mm Minimum ground clearance 150 mm Wet weight (with oil and a full fuel tank) 118 kg Engine type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Cylinder layout Single cylinder Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x stroke 54.0 mm x 54.0 mm Compression ratio 10:01 Starting system Electric starter and kickstarter Lubrication Wet sump Engine oil capacity 1.0 L Fuel tank capacity 13 L Fuel delivery Carburetor Ignition type CDI (Capacitor Discharge Ignition) Clutch type Wet, multi-disc Transmission type Constant mesh 5-speed Frame type Diamond Tire size (front/rear) 2.75-18 / 90/90-18 51 S

