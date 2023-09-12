Yamaha YB125Z DX Easy Installment Plan – Sep 2023

In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha is a well-known brand associated with quality, performance, and style. The Yamaha YB125z DX is distinct, featuring a sleek and stylish design along with a powerful 125cc engine. This two-wheeler masterpiece offers a thrilling riding experience, blending impressive aesthetics with power. For those in Pakistan aspiring to ride this machine but facing budget constraints, this article provides a guide to help you turn your dream into reality.

Introduction

The Yamaha YB125z DX isn’t just a means of getting around; it’s a symbol of style and performance, which is why it’s adored by motorcycle enthusiasts. However, the initial cost of the Yamaha YB125z DX can be quite daunting for many individuals. That’s where Meezan Bank comes in, making your dream attainable without straining your finances.

Specifications

Advertisement

The Yamaha YB125z DX boasts a 125cc OHC engine and a 5-speed transmission, allowing you to reach a top speed of 100 KM/H. Its 13-liter fuel tank capacity not only provides ample range but also saves you money on refueling with an impressive mileage of 45.0 KM/L.

Yamaha YB125Z DX 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The Yamaha YB125Z DX latest price in Pakistan is PKR 423,500.

Yamaha YB125Z DX 2023 Easy Installment Plan

Meezan Bank’s installment plan for the motorcycle is structured to provide an affordable option for owning a bike. Below are the specific details of the installment plan:

Advertisement

Here’s a 2-year installment plan with a 15% down payment.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”