Edition: English
Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with quality and performance in the world of motorcycles, offers an exciting option for riders in Pakistan with the Yamaha YBR 125 G. In this article, we will explore the price of the Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, helping potential buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine

The Yamaha YBR 125 G is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine known for its reliability and efficiency. This engine delivers a balanced blend of power and fuel economy, making it suitable for both daily commuting and leisure rides.

Transmission:

The YBR 125 G typically features a five-speed manual transmission, allowing riders to find the right gear for various riding conditions.

Design and styling

Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan - September 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on the design of the YBR 125 G, and it often boasts a sporty and contemporary look. Features like a muscular fuel tank, modern headlamp design, and aerodynamic styling contribute to its overall appeal.

Comfort

The motorcycle is designed with rider comfort in mind. It often comes with a well-padded seat, ergonomic handlebars, and footpegs that offer a relaxed riding posture.

Suspension

The YBR 125 G is equipped with front telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, providing a comfortable and stable ride over various road surfaces.

Brakes

It typically features front and rear disc brakes for responsive braking performance and safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the YBR 125 G is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Yamaha often provides a standard warranty for its motorcycles, covering certain components for a specified period. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s recommended to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan.

Parts Availability

Yamaha’s widespread presence in Pakistan ensures that spare parts and servicing facilities are readily available, contributing to the overall ownership experience.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the YBR 125 G is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Yamaha YBR 125 G 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan is PKR 456,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 G 2023 Key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
Displacement124 cm3
Bore x Stroke54.0 mmx54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10:01
Starter SystemSelf Starter/Kick Starter
TransmissionConstant Mesh 5-Speed
Ignition System12V DC – CDI
Fuel Tank Capacity13.0 L
Overall Length1990 mm
Overall Width745 mm
Overall Height1080 mm
Seat Height785 mm
Wheel Base1295 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Front BrakeSingle Disc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
Rear/Front WheelCast Wheel
Headlight12 V 35W x 35W
Bulb TypeHalogen Bulb
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Tire Front3.00 – 18 47P
Tire Rear90/90 – 18 57P
Dry Weight113 kg

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

