Yamaha YBR 125 G latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with quality and performance in the world of motorcycles, offers an exciting option for riders in Pakistan with the Yamaha YBR 125 G. In this article, we will explore the price of the Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, helping potential buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine

The Yamaha YBR 125 G is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine known for its reliability and efficiency. This engine delivers a balanced blend of power and fuel economy, making it suitable for both daily commuting and leisure rides.

Transmission:

The YBR 125 G typically features a five-speed manual transmission, allowing riders to find the right gear for various riding conditions.

Design and styling

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on the design of the YBR 125 G, and it often boasts a sporty and contemporary look. Features like a muscular fuel tank, modern headlamp design, and aerodynamic styling contribute to its overall appeal.

Comfort

The motorcycle is designed with rider comfort in mind. It often comes with a well-padded seat, ergonomic handlebars, and footpegs that offer a relaxed riding posture.

Suspension

The YBR 125 G is equipped with front telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, providing a comfortable and stable ride over various road surfaces.

Brakes

It typically features front and rear disc brakes for responsive braking performance and safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the YBR 125 G is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Yamaha often provides a standard warranty for its motorcycles, covering certain components for a specified period. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s recommended to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan.

Parts Availability

Yamaha’s widespread presence in Pakistan ensures that spare parts and servicing facilities are readily available, contributing to the overall ownership experience.

Yamaha YBR 125 G 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 G in Pakistan is PKR 456,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 G 2023 Key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10:01 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1990 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 785 mm Wheel Base 1295 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 3.00 – 18 47P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 57P Dry Weight 113 kg

