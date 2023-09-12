Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and quality in the world of motorcycles, has a strong presence in the Pakistani market. Among its offerings, the Yamaha YBR 125 has carved a niche for itself, attracting riders with its stylish design, reliable performance, and affordability.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine known for its reliability and efficiency. This engine generates approximately 11 horsepower and 10.4 Nm of torque, providing ample power for both daily commuting and longer rides. The bike offers a smooth and comfortable ride, making it ideal for city and highway use.

Stylish Design

Yamaha is known for its attention to design, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It boasts a sleek and modern appearance with a sporty yet elegant design. The bodywork is well-crafted, and the bike is available in a range of attractive colors.

Comfortable Riding

The YBR 125 features a comfortable riding position with an ergonomic saddle that provides a relaxed and upright posture for the rider. This makes it suitable for long rides without causing discomfort or fatigue.

Advanced Braking System

Safety is a top priority for Yamaha, and the YBR 125 is equipped with a front disc brake for enhanced stopping power and a rear drum brake for reliable braking performance. This combination ensures safe and controlled braking in various conditions.

Digital Instrument Cluster

The YBR 125 comes with a modern digital instrument cluster that provides essential information at a glance. It includes a speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and other vital indicators.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the YBR 125 is its impressive fuel efficiency. It offers excellent mileage, making it cost-effective for daily commuting and long-distance travel. The bike’s fuel tank has a capacity of approximately 13 liters.

Yamaha YBR 125 2032 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 435,500.

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1975 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 775 mm Wheel Base 1285 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 2.75 – 18 42P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 51S Dry Weight 114 kg

