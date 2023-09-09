Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in popularity and demand for diverse and technologically advanced bikes. One name that consistently stands out is Yamaha, and their YBR 125 has captured the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. In this article, we’ll explore the Yamaha YBR 125’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

An iconic name

Yamaha is a legendary name in the world of motorcycles, known for its innovation, performance, and reliability. The YBR 125 is a testament to Yamaha’s commitment to delivering exceptional motorcycles to its customers.

Powerful Performance

The heart of the Yamaha YBR 125 is its engine, which boasts a 125-cc displacement. This air-cooled, four-stroke engine is designed to deliver a balance of power and efficiency. It produces a maximum power output of [power output] at [RPM], ensuring a spirited ride.

Stylish Design

One of the standout features of the Yamaha YBR 125 is its striking design. Yamaha has paid meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a visually appealing motorcycle. From its sleek fuel tank to its eye-catching graphics, the YBR 125 exudes style and sophistication on the road.

Advanced Features

Yamaha has equipped the YBR 125 with a range of advanced features to enhance the riding experience. From a digital speedometer for precise speed readings to a powerful headlight for enhanced visibility, the YBR 125 ensures that riders have access to modern conveniences.

Comfort and handling

Comfort is paramount for long rides, and the Yamaha YBR 125 delivers on this front. With a comfortable seat and ergonomically designed handlebars, riders can enjoy a fatigue-free journey. The bike’s handling and stability make it a joy to maneuver through city streets and highways.

Fuel Efficiency

In an era where fuel efficiency is highly valued, the Yamaha YBR 125 doesn’t disappoint. It is designed to offer impressive mileage, ensuring that riders can cover more distance on every tank of fuel.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest Price in Pakistan is Rs, 435,500.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Price PKR 435,500 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1975 x 745 x 1080 mm Engine 4 Stroke 125cc OHC Air Cooled Displacement 124 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 54.0 x 54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Petrol Capacity 13L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick & Electric Start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 114KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 145mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 3.50 – 18 Tyre at Front 2.75 – 2.75

