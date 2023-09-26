Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki 150 Price in Pakistan July 2023
Are you thinking about getting the latest Yamaha YBR 125 model? We’re here to help you get started by providing information about the Yamaha YBR 125 2023, including its price and features.
Let’s explore why the Yamaha YBR 125 2023 is a popular choice:
Reliable
Yamaha motorcycles, like the YBR 125, are known for their durability and reliability. The YBR 125 is built with high-quality materials, making it a dependable option for daily commuting and longer trips.
Smooth Performance
This bike has a 125cc engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance. It offers enough power for city rides and highway journeys, ensuring a comfortable riding experience.
Comfortable Ride
The YBR 125 provides a comfortable riding position with a well-padded seat and ergonomically designed handlebars, reducing rider fatigue on long rides.
Fuel Efficiency
It’s known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting, especially in places with fluctuating fuel prices.
Stylish Design
With its modern design, attractive graphics, and color options, the YBR 125 has a sleek appearance that appeals to buyers.
Low Maintenance
The bike has a simple design, making maintenance relatively easy. Easily available spare parts and a reliable service network contribute to its low maintenance costs.
|Company
|Yamaha
|Price
|Check the below section
|Petrol Mileage
|Almost 40+ KM (PL)
|Colours
|Red, Black, Gray
|Petrol Capacity
|13 Liters
|Dry Weight
|114 KG
|Engine
|4 Stroke
|Dimension
|1975 x 745 x 1080 mm
|Front Tire
|2.75 – 18
|Back Tire
|90/90 – 18
|Starting
|Kick & Self Start
|Bike Speed
|Almost 100 KM/H
|Displacement
|125 CC
|Model Year
|2023
As of August 2023, the Yamaha YBR 125 2023 is priced at PKR 453,500. For more details, visit your nearest Yamaha dealership.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
