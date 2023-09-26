Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Are you thinking about getting the latest Yamaha YBR 125 model? We’re here to help you get started by providing information about the Yamaha YBR 125 2023, including its price and features.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 – Overview

Let’s explore why the Yamaha YBR 125 2023 is a popular choice:

Reliable

Yamaha motorcycles, like the YBR 125, are known for their durability and reliability. The YBR 125 is built with high-quality materials, making it a dependable option for daily commuting and longer trips.

Smooth Performance

This bike has a 125cc engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance. It offers enough power for city rides and highway journeys, ensuring a comfortable riding experience.

Comfortable Ride

The YBR 125 provides a comfortable riding position with a well-padded seat and ergonomically designed handlebars, reducing rider fatigue on long rides.

Fuel Efficiency

It’s known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting, especially in places with fluctuating fuel prices.

Stylish Design

With its modern design, attractive graphics, and color options, the YBR 125 has a sleek appearance that appeals to buyers.

Low Maintenance

The bike has a simple design, making maintenance relatively easy. Easily available spare parts and a reliable service network contribute to its low maintenance costs.

Yamaha YBR 125 Specifications

Company Yamaha Price Check the below section Petrol Mileage Almost 40+ KM (PL) Colours Red, Black, Gray Petrol Capacity 13 Liters Dry Weight 114 KG Engine 4 Stroke Dimension 1975 x 745 x 1080 mm Front Tire 2.75 – 18 Back Tire 90/90 – 18 Starting Kick & Self Start Bike Speed Almost 100 KM/H Displacement 125 CC Model Year 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 Price

As of August 2023, the Yamaha YBR 125 2023 is priced at PKR 453,500. For more details, visit your nearest Yamaha dealership.

