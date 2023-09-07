Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Yamaha, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has long been associated with innovation, performance, and style. In Pakistan, one of Yamaha’s notable offerings is the YBR 125, a motorcycle that has garnered a dedicated following for its combination of aesthetics and functionality. Let’s take a closer look at the price and key specifications of the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

Key Specifications

The Yamaha YBR 125 is known for its impressive features and performance attributes, making it a popular choice among Pakistani riders. Here are some of the key specifications that define this motorcycle:

Design and styling

Yamaha is known for its attention to design, and the YBR 125 is no exception. The motorcycle boasts a sporty and stylish appearance, with attractive graphics and modern features.

Comfort and ergonomics

The YBR 125 is designed with rider comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic seating position. The comfortable seat and well-placed handlebars enhance the riding experience, even during long journeys.

Brakes and suspension

The motorcycle comes equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, ensuring effective braking performance. The suspension system is designed to absorb bumps and provide a smooth ride.

Safety Features

Yamaha prioritizes safety, and the YBR 125 includes features such as a secure grip on the road and responsive braking for rider confidence.

Also Read

Honda CD 70 2023: latest price trends in Pakistan
Honda CD 70 2023: latest price trends in Pakistan

For decades, the Honda CD 70 has been a trusted companion on...

Fuel Efficiency:

Fuel efficiency is a highlight of the Yamaha YBR 125, making it cost-effective for daily use. The motorcycle typically offers mileage ranging from 45 to 50 kilometers per liter (KM/L), making it an economical choice for fuel-conscious riders.

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan

BikesNew Price (PKR)
YB-125Z396,000
YB-125Z DX423,500
YBR-125435,500
YBR-125G (Black)453,000
YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)456,000

Yamaha YBR 125 key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
Displacement124 cm3
Bore x Stroke54.0 mmx54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Starter SystemSelf Starter/Kick Starter
TransmissionConstant Mesh 5-Speed
Ignition System12V DC – CDI
Fuel Tank Capacity13.0 L
Overall Length1975 mm
Overall Width745 mm
Overall Height1080 mm
Seat Height775 mm
Wheel Base1285 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Front BrakeSingle Disc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
Rear/Front WheelCast Wheel
Headlight12 V 35W x 35W
Bulb TypeHalogen Bulb
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Tire Front2.75 – 18 42P
Tire Rear90/90 – 18 51S
Dry Weight114 kg

