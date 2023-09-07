Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Yamaha, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has long been associated with innovation, performance, and style. In Pakistan, one of Yamaha’s notable offerings is the YBR 125, a motorcycle that has garnered a dedicated following for its combination of aesthetics and functionality. Let’s take a closer look at the price and key specifications of the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

Key Specifications

The Yamaha YBR 125 is known for its impressive features and performance attributes, making it a popular choice among Pakistani riders. Here are some of the key specifications that define this motorcycle:

Design and styling

Yamaha is known for its attention to design, and the YBR 125 is no exception. The motorcycle boasts a sporty and stylish appearance, with attractive graphics and modern features.

Comfort and ergonomics

The YBR 125 is designed with rider comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic seating position. The comfortable seat and well-placed handlebars enhance the riding experience, even during long journeys.

Brakes and suspension

The motorcycle comes equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, ensuring effective braking performance. The suspension system is designed to absorb bumps and provide a smooth ride.

Safety Features

Yamaha prioritizes safety, and the YBR 125 includes features such as a secure grip on the road and responsive braking for rider confidence.

Fuel Efficiency:

Fuel efficiency is a highlight of the Yamaha YBR 125, making it cost-effective for daily use. The motorcycle typically offers mileage ranging from 45 to 50 kilometers per liter (KM/L), making it an economical choice for fuel-conscious riders.

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan

Bikes New Price (PKR) YB-125Z 396,000 YB-125Z DX 423,500 YBR-125 435,500 YBR-125G (Black) 453,000 YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange) 456,000

Yamaha YBR 125 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1975 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 775 mm Wheel Base 1285 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 2.75 – 18 42P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 51S Dry Weight 114 kg

