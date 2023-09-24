Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

DFSK to Release Electric Car in Pakistan with Price Over 1 Crore
When it comes to motorcycles, Yamaha has a reputation for producing high-quality and reliable machines that cater to various riding preferences. One of their popular offerings in Pakistan is the Yamaha YBR 125, a versatile and stylish commuter bike.
Key Features
The Yamaha YBR 125 is known for its blend of performance, comfort, and style. Let’s delve into its key specifications:
Engine
The YBR 125 is powered by a 125-cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for daily commuting.
Transmission
Most YBR 125 models come with a five-speed manual transmission, providing precise gear shifts and control over the bike’s power.
Stylish Design
Yamaha places a strong emphasis on style, and the YBR 125 reflects this with its modern and eye-catching design. It features a sporty and aerodynamic look, including a stylish headlight and sculpted fuel tank.
Comfortable Seating
The YBR 125 is designed for rider comfort, offering a well-padded and ergonomic seat. The seating position is often relaxed, making it suitable for long rides.
Suspension
The bike typically features telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock suspension system, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride even on rough roads.
Build Quality
Yamaha is known for its build quality and durability, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It is built to withstand the rigors of daily use.
Braking System
The YBR 125 comes equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake for effective stopping power.
Instrument Cluster
The bike often includes a modern instrument cluster with a digital display that provides essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip information.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the YBR 125 is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and long rides.
The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan is PKR 435,500
