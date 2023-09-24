Advertisement
Edition: English
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
When it comes to motorcycles, Yamaha has a reputation for producing high-quality and reliable machines that cater to various riding preferences. One of their popular offerings in Pakistan is the Yamaha YBR 125, a versatile and stylish commuter bike.

Key Features

The Yamaha YBR 125 is known for its blend of performance, comfort, and style. Let’s delve into its key specifications:

Engine

The YBR 125 is powered by a 125-cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for daily commuting.

Transmission

Most YBR 125 models come with a five-speed manual transmission, providing precise gear shifts and control over the bike’s power.

Stylish Design

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on style, and the YBR 125 reflects this with its modern and eye-catching design. It features a sporty and aerodynamic look, including a stylish headlight and sculpted fuel tank.

Comfortable Seating

The YBR 125 is designed for rider comfort, offering a well-padded and ergonomic seat. The seating position is often relaxed, making it suitable for long rides.

Suspension

The bike typically features telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock suspension system, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride even on rough roads.

Build Quality

Yamaha is known for its build quality and durability, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It is built to withstand the rigors of daily use.

Braking System

The YBR 125 comes equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake for effective stopping power.

Instrument Cluster

The bike often includes a modern instrument cluster with a digital display that provides essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip information.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the YBR 125 is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and long rides.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan is PKR 435,500

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

  • Engine Type Air-Cooled, 4-Stroke, SOHC
  • Displacement 123 Cc
  • Bore & Stroke 54.0 × 54.0 Mm
  • Compression Ratio 10.0:1
  • Maximum Power 10.88PS@7,500 Rpm
  • Maximum Torque 10.40N.M / 6,500 Rpm
  • Starting System Electric Start
  • Lubrication Wet sump
  • Cylinder Layout Forward Inclined Single Cylinder
  • Clutch Type Wet, Multiple Disc
  • Ignition System DC CDI
  • With Oil And Fuel 126kg
  • Fuel Supply Carburetor
  • Primary/Secondary Reduction Ratio 3.400/3.214
  • Transmission Type Constant Mesh 4-Speed
  • Gear Ratios 1st=3.000, 2nd?1.687, 3rd:=1.200, 4th=0.875
  • Caster/Trail 26.4 Degree/90 Mm
  • Frame Type Diamond
  • Battery 12 V, 5.0 Ah
  • Headlight 12 V, 35W/35 W X 1
  • Suspension(Front/Rear) Telescopic/Swing Arm
  • Brake Type(Front/Rear) Drum/Drum
  • Tyre Size (Front/Rear) 2.75-18? 4PR/3.00-18 6PR
  • Seat Height 795mm
  • Overall Length X Width X Height 2,065mm X 730mm × 1,100mm
  • Wheelbase 1300mm
  • Minimum Ground Clearance 180mm
  • Engine Oil Volume 1.1 Liters
  • Fuel Tank Capacity 13.6 Liters

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

