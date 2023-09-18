Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Yamaha, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has been a symbol of quality and innovation for decades. In Pakistan, the Yamaha YBR 125 has gained significant popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts due to its impressive features and reliability.

Key Features

Engine

The Yamaha YBR 125 is equipped with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine configuration is known for its durability and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer rides.

Displacement

The YBR 125 boasts a displacement of 124 cc, providing ample power for various riding conditions. It ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether you’re navigating through city traffic or cruising on the highway.

Design and styling

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It features a sleek and modern design that appeals to riders with a taste for style. The bike’s sporty appearance is complemented by attractive graphics and color options.

Suspension

To deliver a comfortable and smooth ride, Yamaha has incorporated telescopic front forks and a swingarm rear suspension into the YBR 125. This setup effectively absorbs shocks and vibrations from uneven road surfaces.

Braking System

The YBR 125 comes equipped with a reliable braking system, ensuring optimal safety. It features a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, providing excellent stopping power when needed.

Fuel Injection System

Yamaha has incorporated a fuel injection system into the YBR 125, enhancing its fuel efficiency and throttle response. This technology contributes to a cleaner and more efficient combustion process, resulting in reduced emissions.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is Rs 435,500.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
Displacement124 cm3
Bore x Stroke54.0 mmx54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Starter SystemSelf Starter/Kick Starter
TransmissionConstant Mesh 5-Speed
Ignition System12V DC – CDI
Fuel Tank Capacity13.0 L
Overall Length1975 mm
Overall Width745 mm
Overall Height1080 mm
Seat Height775 mm
Wheel Base1285 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Front BrakeSingle Disc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
Rear/Front WheelCast Wheel
Headlight12 V 35W x 35W
Bulb TypeHalogen Bulb
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Tire Front2.75 – 18 42P
Tire Rear90/90 – 18 51S
Dry Weight114 kg

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

