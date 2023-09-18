Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has been a symbol of quality and innovation for decades. In Pakistan, the Yamaha YBR 125 has gained significant popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts due to its impressive features and reliability.

Key Features

Engine

The Yamaha YBR 125 is equipped with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine configuration is known for its durability and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer rides.

Displacement

The YBR 125 boasts a displacement of 124 cc, providing ample power for various riding conditions. It ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether you’re navigating through city traffic or cruising on the highway.

Design and styling

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It features a sleek and modern design that appeals to riders with a taste for style. The bike’s sporty appearance is complemented by attractive graphics and color options.

Suspension

To deliver a comfortable and smooth ride, Yamaha has incorporated telescopic front forks and a swingarm rear suspension into the YBR 125. This setup effectively absorbs shocks and vibrations from uneven road surfaces.

Braking System

The YBR 125 comes equipped with a reliable braking system, ensuring optimal safety. It features a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, providing excellent stopping power when needed.

Fuel Injection System

Yamaha has incorporated a fuel injection system into the YBR 125, enhancing its fuel efficiency and throttle response. This technology contributes to a cleaner and more efficient combustion process, resulting in reduced emissions.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is Rs 435,500.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1975 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 775 mm Wheel Base 1285 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 2.75 – 18 42P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 51S Dry Weight 114 kg

