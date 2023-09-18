Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Aqua latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
Yamaha, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has been a symbol of quality and innovation for decades. In Pakistan, the Yamaha YBR 125 has gained significant popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts due to its impressive features and reliability.
Engine
The Yamaha YBR 125 is equipped with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine configuration is known for its durability and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer rides.
Displacement
The YBR 125 boasts a displacement of 124 cc, providing ample power for various riding conditions. It ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether you’re navigating through city traffic or cruising on the highway.
Design and styling
Yamaha places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It features a sleek and modern design that appeals to riders with a taste for style. The bike’s sporty appearance is complemented by attractive graphics and color options.
Suspension
To deliver a comfortable and smooth ride, Yamaha has incorporated telescopic front forks and a swingarm rear suspension into the YBR 125. This setup effectively absorbs shocks and vibrations from uneven road surfaces.
Braking System
The YBR 125 comes equipped with a reliable braking system, ensuring optimal safety. It features a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, providing excellent stopping power when needed.
Fuel Injection System
Yamaha has incorporated a fuel injection system into the YBR 125, enhancing its fuel efficiency and throttle response. This technology contributes to a cleaner and more efficient combustion process, resulting in reduced emissions.
Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is Rs 435,500.
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
|Displacement
|124 cm3
|Bore x Stroke
|54.0 mmx54.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Starter System
|Self Starter/Kick Starter
|Transmission
|Constant Mesh 5-Speed
|Ignition System
|12V DC – CDI
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.0 L
|Overall Length
|1975 mm
|Overall Width
|745 mm
|Overall Height
|1080 mm
|Seat Height
|775 mm
|Wheel Base
|1285 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Front Brake
|Single Disc Brake
|Rear Brake
|Drum Brake
|Rear/Front Wheel
|Cast Wheel
|Headlight
|12 V 35W x 35W
|Bulb Type
|Halogen Bulb
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
|Tire Front
|2.75 – 18 42P
|Tire Rear
|90/90 – 18 51S
|Dry Weight
|114 kg
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
