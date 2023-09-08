Yamaha YBR 125 Offers Exceptional 57 KM/L Mileage

The Yamaha YBR 125 is a top-selling motorcycle in Pakistan, known for its popularity despite its premium pricing. Motorcycle enthusiasts choose it over competing models for various reasons. One standout feature of this beloved bike is its exceptional fuel efficiency.

In a market where achieving good mileage with 125cc motorcycles can be challenging, the new Yamaha YBR 125 holds a surprising advantage. Let’s dive into the specifics.

The 2023 Yamaha YBR 125 has taken the motorcycle market by storm due to its remarkable fuel efficiency. Owners of this bike can enjoy an impressive fuel average of 57 Km/L, which is nearly double the fuel efficiency of the popular Honda CG 125.

While Yamaha is providing relief through its impressive fuel efficiency, the cost of the latest model remains prohibitively high for many local customers. The 2023 YBR 125 is available at a price of PKR 436,000, and the recent surge in fuel prices has added to the financial burden of purchasing this expensive bike.

If you’re interested in purchasing it, you have the option to check out installment plans available through different local banks. Alternatively, if you’ve already saved the funds, you can buy a new one outright. Don’t hesitate to visit a nearby Yamaha dealership for further information.

